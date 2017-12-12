Letterkenny Athletic Club to hold mile challenge with a difference

Letterkenny Athletic Club will hold its captain's open beer mile challenge at the Danny McDaid Track at the Aura Leisure Centre on Friday, December 22nd at 7.30 pm.

In a break with tradition, the proceeds from this year's mile challenge with a difference will go to the Donegal Hospice and 'A Future For Michael Fund'.

Looking ahead to the eagerly awaited event, Letterkenny AC men's captain, Raymond Birch, said there is great interest in the novel idea.

"The mile challenge is open to all clubs and all individuals. We are looking to combine a bit of fun and raising money for two worthy causes. The Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny continues to do so much good for the people of the county," he said.

"'A Future For Michael Fund' has been established recently to raise funds for Letterkenny teacher, Michael McGrath, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. 150,000 euro is needed to fund the pioneering treatment in Vienna that could save his life. So as a local club, we are more that happy to do our bit to help his cause," Raymond added.

Registrations will be taken from 6.30 pm. Beer, non-alcoholic beer and other beverages will be provided for all participants. Only those aged over-18 will be allowed to take part.

"It's the the last weekend before Christmas and a lot of people will be finishing up for the holidays that day. So we are hoping that as many people as possible will come along, get involved in the challenge and make a donation. There's a lot of interest in the challenge over the last week or so. Everyone at the club is looking forward to it. It promises to be a mile with a difference, and a night to remember," Raymond said.

For further information, contact Raymond on 087-9870747 or Danny on 083-8112605.