Jackpot delight for Eamonn who wins €8,900

He has enjoyed plenty of success on the fairways at Barnhill, but Eamonn McGlinchey was given extra reason to cheer this week when he scooped the Letterkenny Golf Club lotto jackpot.

The draw has been running for over three years and up until now, the jackpot had never been won.

But that all changed when Eamonn’s numbers came up and he scooped the tidy sum of €8,900.

As luck would have it, Eamonn won the lucky dip prize of €50 in the draw the previous week.

The Letterkenny man is one of the most consistent golfers in the club and this win will ensure he has an extra pep in his step if he manages to get a few rounds of golf in before Christmas.

Well done Eamonn!