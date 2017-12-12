McENIFF VIEW: London hosts went way above the call of duty for '92 squad trip

Such was the reception we, the 1992 All-Ireland winning squad and management, received on our visit to London, last weekend I have to return to it again.

The organisers went away and above the call of duty and we were treated like royalty from the moment we arrived on Friday evening until we flew out on Monday morning.

Seamus Carr from Carrick was the main organiser and he did a fantastic job.

Seamus was the first man we met on Friday evening and the last man we saw before we departed. He was with us all weekend and ensured that the trip ran like clockwork. Seamus is a super guy.

Other members of the organising committee that made us feel welcome were Paul O’Donnell from Crove, Carrick; Tommy Gallagher, Ardara/Donegal Town; Seamus Quinn, Drimarone; Peter McGinley, Meenacarvey, Glencolmcille - brother of Pat and Sean McGinley in Killybegs; Brian Connaghan, Killybegs - son of Bernard Connaghan; members of the Donegal Golf Society in London and Tim Kelly from Frosses.

Tim, among his many enterprises in London, is Tim’s Bistro, where were were entertained on Friday night and had a lovely meal.

It was my birthday and Tim had a special cake made for me and the 1992 boys made a special presentation to me on the night.

Tony McFadden from Falcarragh, who was the main organiser of the London Association Ball on Saturday night which we attended, was also on the organising committee and also treated us royally.

We had a great night again on Saturday night at the Donegal Association banquet and the boys really enjoyed the night.

Nearly all of the ‘92 squad with the exception of Martin McHugh, Michael Gallagher, Sylvester Maguire and Manus Boyle made the trip.

All in all it was a brilliant weekend made extra special by all those named above and all the Donegal people we met at the various functions.

Myself and Seamus Carr were chatting and we were saying if we could get the same group of people together they would be a powerful group to raise funds for Donegal GAA into the future.

The trip brought down the curtain on the 1992 All-Ireland 25th anniversary celebrations. It has been a brilliant year and I know I speak for all the lads when I say we had a great year and thanks again to all of you who organised and attended the various functions and events in the course of the year. Roll on the 50th.

Finally, congratulations to Mick McGrath on being elected Donegal chairman.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.