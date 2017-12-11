New Donegal GAA jersey launched with Abbey Hotel as new Tier Two sponsor

The new-look Donegal jersey (with a new Tier Two sponsor) was launched in the Abbey Hotel today.

The KN group remain the main sponsor while the Abbey Hotel replace MCR as the other name on the back of the new jersey. The jerseys are provided by the O'Neill Group, who have produced the new jersey in double quick time.

The event was also the first official duty for new Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath, while treasurer, Cieran Kelly, acted as MC for the launch.

Among the speakers were the chairman, Michael Murphy (representing the players), Ciaran Kennedy of O'Neills and Elaine McInaw, Marketing Manager of the Abbey Hotel Group. Cieran Kelly apologised on behalf of the KN group, who could not make the launch because of road conditions between Dublin and Donegal.

The new jersey, said Cieran Kelly, coincided with a new era for Donegal with a new chairman, new managements at football, hurling and U-20 level.

The event was attended by the senior team managements - Declan Bonner and Paul McGonigle from the football team and Mickey McCann, the new hurling manager. Along with Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath and Lee Henderson were also present.