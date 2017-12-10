Second round of Northwest DTL League in Clay Pigeon Shooting

Trap Shooters from around the County and further afield headed for Killybegs on Sunday morning for Round 2 of the Northwest DTL League’s Winter Series.

With the recent inclement weather there were some worries that the Shoot would have to be cancelled but it turned out to be a lovely fresh Winter’s morning with clear roads throughout the region.

Host club Killybegs got the action underway spot on the designated time. The introduction of John Bach strengthened the home squad, the Irish international posting a score of 24/69. He was backed up by Conor Kiverigan and Christy Milsop Snr., both on 66s with Kiverigan breaking 23 to Milsop’s 22. The team was completed by Michael Boyle and Christy Milsop Jnr.

Ardara were next into action. Brian Moore who missed Round 1 led the squad from Peg 1 and posted a 22/63. James Melly, Frankie Gallagher and David Classon made up the side with Thomas Given from Peg 4 setting what was a very good early target of 25/72 for the Individual High Gun Badge.

Inver/Donegal followed Ardara. Their squad was made up of David Mc Groary, Damien Kelly, P.J. Kelly, Richard Love and David Henry. Damien Kelly was their best performer on the day returning a 24/71, almost pipping Given who continued to lead the High Gun race. Raphoe Squad 1 made up of Mark Barnett, Anthony Kelly, Brian Barnett, Fintan Kilpatrick and Gearoid Driver didn’t perform as got as they had done in Round 1 but still managed a score of 102/290.

Raphoe Squad 2 with Philip Mc Daid, Roy Parke, Tom Mc Hugh, David Scott and Chares Spence doing the shooting found it difficult to deal with the changing light of mid-morning. David Scott however showed that he is returning to form with a well shot 24/71 to match Damien Kelly of Inver/Donegal.

League leaders after Round 1, Shanaghey Squad 1, were next on the line. Dermot Mimnagh and Tony Dornan were drafted in to replace the unavailable Harry Knox and Jim Doherty. P.J. Gallen, Bertie Coulter and Tommy Cunningham made up the remainder of the Tyrone based Squad. Coulter turned out to be their best performer on the day returning a 24/71 and the team did enough to remain at the top of the Leader-board after two Rounds on the Series.

Winter DTL Series 2017/’18

Round 2 Results.

Team Score

Shanaghey 1 112/332

Raphoe 1 102/290

Shanaghey 2 N./S

Inver/Donegal 107/308

Ardara 93/270

Killybegs 99/278

Raphoe 2 89/260

“Red Writing” - that is what you would find on the score-board in the clubhouse at every Clay Target Shooting Ground. But the bright numbers are reserved for those who have recorded a “Possible” in their Round.

At Killybegs on Sunday afternoon when the scores were posted to the White Board only one man had the much sought after highly visible “Red Writing” included in his score. That was Ardara man Thomas Given whose 25 stood out from all others as the only text in Red. His 25/72 was good enough to win the Individual High Gun of the Round for him. He was presented with his Specially Commissioned Badge by League Chairman P.J. Gallen.

Gallen thanked the Killybegs club for hosting the event and thanked the shooters for turning up on the day. Round 3 of the Series is expected to take place either between Christmas and the New Year or in the first few weeks of 2018. There are plenty of local Shoots on around the Northwest over the festive period. Anyone wishing to attend these Christmas Shoots should get a copy of the Donegal Calendar or ask a member of your local club.