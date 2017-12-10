Weather devastates Donegal League games over weekend with just five games played

There were only a handful of games played at the weekend due to the adverse weather. Two matches went ahead on Saturday in the Voodoo Venue Cup, while three games survived in the Donegal League on Sunday.

The only other game played was the Oscar Traynor clash with Donegal League losing out to the Inishowen League on Saturday evening.



Voodoo Venue Cup



Gweedore Celtic Reserves 2

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 0

In a repeat of last week’s match Drumoghill travelled to the Screaban and were first to force a great save from the Gweedore keeper Joe McGee in the fifth minute.

Gweedore Celtic went one up 20 minutes into the second half when Joey Gillespie crossed into the box and the ball deflected into the Drumoghill net.

Liam McFadden played Kyran Glennon through in the 75th minute but his shot went wide. Kyron made up for the earlier miss by slotting home Gweedore's 2nd on 90 minutes after a pass from Tommy Diver.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic 0

Keadue Rovers 1

Keadue Rovers were the visitors to An Screaban this afternoon. Christopher Sweeney made a great save early on to keep it scoreless. Eamonn McGee was unlucky not to score when his volley hit the crossbar.

Keadue took the lead through Cory Gallagher when his shot was deflected into the net. Gweedore almost equalised when Colin Ferry’s fine volley was well saved by the Keadue keeper.

Best for Gweedore were David McGee and Liam McFadden.

Referee: Mick Lagan.



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United 6

Deele Harps 0

There was an avalanche of goals at Whitestrand with Michael Sweeney (3), Kevin McCarry, Sean McGovern and Liam O’Riordan got the goals. It was Sweeney’s first game back with Whitestrand. They were helped by Deele having to play more than a full half with 10 men.

Inishown win in Oscar Traynor

It’s advantage the Inishowen League following their opening leg victory over the Donegal League in Saturday night’s Oscar Traynor Cup tie in Culdaff.



Inishowen League . . . 2

Donegal League . . . 0

As part of the new format of the competition, the two sides will meet again in the second leg in January when the Donegal League will have home advantage.

However, Brian Dorrian’s side face a difficult task if they are to get the better of their Inishowen opponents following Saturday night’s game.

Goals from former Finn Harps player Kieran McDaid and Brendan McLaughlin in the first half put the Inishowen League into a strong position.

Donegal will be happy not to have conceded any more after the break and they will feel that the tie is still very much alive.

Inishowen, however, look a strong side and they included in their starting eleven another former Harps man, Tommy McMonagle, who is back playing with his home club Aileach FC.

Donegal did have their moments on a bitterly cold night in Culdaff. Ciaran McGeady had the ball in the net only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

DONEGAL LEAGUE: Michael Mullin, Conor Doherty, Paddy Cannon, Ryan Shields, Kieran Gorman, Dylan Hegarty, Daniel McHugh, Gareth Colhoun, JP Malley, Philip Whyte, Ciaran McGeady. Subs: Benny Bonner, Ryan Farrell, Caolan McDaid, Gavin McGlanaghey, Aidan McLaughlin.



Results

Saturday 9th December 2017

Voodoo Venue Cup

Glenea United Res P v P Milford United Res

Drumkeen United Res P v P Keadue Rovers Res

Strand Rovers 4 v3 Castlefin Celtic Res

Kildrum Tigers Res P v P Cappry Rovers Res

Gweedore Celtic Res 2 v 0 Drumoghill F.C. Res

Raphoe Town Res P v P Drumbar United

Donegal Town Res P v P Dunlewey Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC P v P Lagan Harps Res

Oscar Traynor Trophy

Inishowen League 2 v 0 Donegal Junior League



Sunday 10th December 2017

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic P v p Lifford Celtic

Gweedore Celtic 0 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 2 v 0 Glenree United

Cranford United P v P Letterbarrow Celtic

Whitestrand United 6 v 0 Deele Harps

Gweedore United P v P Eany Celtic







