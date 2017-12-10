Captain Willie Gillespie delighted and relieved after Donegal junior champs Naomh Colmcille advance

Willie Gillespie, the Naomh Colmcille captain, kicked three points and turned another big performance for the Donegal champions.

But the skipper admitted to be mightily relieved at the final whistle that Naomh Colmcille had held out and were looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final after Christmas.

“It was tit for tat right through the game, fair play to Dunedin Connollys, they are a very good team with players from all over the country,” said Gillespie.

“They really put it up to us and thankfully we got to sneak over the line at the end.”

Dunedin led by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time and the Naomh Colmcille captain was happy that they were still in the game, given the way the opening 30 minutes had gone.

“In the first half we had no great shape and the sun was a factor too because when you got the ball you could not kick it more than 20 yards because you couldn’t see where it was going.

“The important thing in the first half was to be still in the game at halftime and we did that and we were only a point down at half-time.

“Thankfully we kicked on in the second half and maybe not as much as we would have liked.

“Ryan (McErlean) did well for the goal but unfortunately we did not kick on and they scored from a penalty and they were back in the game again.

“It was tit for that from then to the end. We went three up again and they worked a good goal to level it again.

“But Ryan made a brilliant catch and kicked a brilliant point to put us back in front.

“It was nerve racking at the end when they were awarded a late free. I was standing up there on the’ 45’ on my own and it was a lonely place.

“He went for a goal and thankfully it went over the bar and the referee blew up on the kickout.

“It is brilliant to win and to be looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final.”