New Ireland role for top Donegal athletics coach Teresa McDaid

Teresa McDaid will lead the Irish senior women's team at the European Cross Country Championships today (Sunday) ahead of her new upcoming role as Senior Team Operations Manager.

The Letterkenny woman is part of the travelling team where 27 Irish athletes who competed in Samorin, Slovakia today, Sunday.

McDaid will then be the Senior Team Operations Manager for the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in August. She has served an apprenticeship leading Irish teams at junior, U23 and University level. One of her highlights along the way was being the women's manager of the European Cross Country gold-medal-winning team in 2012 in Budapest.

On her new role, McDaid said: "I'm absolutely delighted and thrilled to be taking on the new role. I'm willing and able. I've done my time through junior, U23 and world student games and so on. I'm really looking forward to the challenge of a senior track and field team."

High Performance Director Paul McNamara: "I'm delighted to have appointed Teresa McDaid to the role of Senior Team Operations Manager. Her past achievements both, as a coach and manager, adds real value to the management team."