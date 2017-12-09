St Eunan's game against Clann Eireann is off

St Eunan’s Ulster Club Minor Championship quarter final meeting with Armagh champions Clann Eireann, tomorrow, in Belfast, is off.

The game, a quarter final clash was due to be played tomorrow, at the St Paul’s GAA Grounds, on the Shaw’s Road, in Belfast, throw-in 1.30 pm.

However, the game has fallen victim to the weather and has been postponed a decision on the rescheduling is not expected until early next week.