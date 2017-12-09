Ulster Minor Club Championship
St Eunan's game against Clann Eireann is off
St Eunan's were due to face the Armagh champions tomorrow in the quarter final in Belfast.
St Eunan's, Donegal minor champions
St Eunan’s Ulster Club Minor Championship quarter final meeting with Armagh champions Clann Eireann, tomorrow, in Belfast, is off.
The game, a quarter final clash was due to be played tomorrow, at the St Paul’s GAA Grounds, on the Shaw’s Road, in Belfast, throw-in 1.30 pm.
However, the game has fallen victim to the weather and has been postponed a decision on the rescheduling is not expected until early next week.
