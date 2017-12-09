New social media must be embraced but also monitored - Donegal PRO Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne, the Donegal PRO, in his report prepared for the annual Convention addressed new media and the challenge it presents.

The PRO stated that we must accept criticism which is recommended by the Croke Park’s communication department.

But he also insisted that new media such as Twitter and Facebook, etc., should be monitored all the time.

And he stressed any comments that cause offence or are untruthful should be removed.

The PRO also reported that Donegal GAA had for the first time had a number of accounts blocked and muted due to over the top criticism and downright abuse of players and management.

“During the Championship accounts were muted and blocked and this is very much a new departure for us,” the PRO explained.

“As we became less successful, the trolling of players, management and backroom teams went into overdrive.

“We allow people vent their views and anger, but many of them became very personal and abusive.

“These users were blocked or muted and we will continue to take this action if required.

“Sometimes using the word trolling belittles what is actually being said. At times, comments can be bordering on bullying or abusive and it’s vital we protect our volunteers from this unwarranted behaviour.”

He also reported that a number of fake pages were set up on Facebook with various names referring to Donegal GAA.

And he reported that Donegal GAA had officially reported these pages to Facebook.

“Thankfully, after a considerable amount of time, Facebook did remove some of the pages and the offending material.”

The long serving official also warned of the dangers of putting up photographs and other material on social media.

“I do want to remind people, no matter what social media platform or online app you use, if you upload a photo, it is there forever.

“Should you delete the picture, screenshots are taken and the photograph can still be circulated.”

He asked clubs to adhere to the GAA policy of banning mobile phones and cameras from dressing room.

And he warned clubs to understand that a tweet from a club account is seen as a press statement from the club.

Donegal’s following on Twitter has more than doubled in two years from 14,000 to 31,000 and when county and club followings are combined Donegal GAA has in the region of 75,000 followers.