Chronic shortage of referees - Donegal GAA Convention told

Donegal GAA has a refereeing crisis Referees’ Administrator Shane Toolan, reported in his annual report to the Donegal Co Convention in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, on Friday night.

The referees’ administrator reported that Donegal has only 42 active referees and that is simply not good enough considering a weekend programme of games could see up to 35 games being played.

Work and family commitments and inter-county duty, can on average lead up to six to seven officials being unavailable on any given weekend.

Yet, despite the shortage only one game in Division One of the All-County Football League was not played in 2017 due to a shortage of officials.

This was a reserve game and the meeting of Kilcar versus Gaoth Dobhair.

Shane Toolan, in his report, appealed to the clubs to come up with more referees and he made a special plea to those clubs with no official referee.

“A total of 11 clubs in the county, covering both football and hurling, provide no referees at adult level,” reported the refereeing official.

“These clubs field 24 teams from under-21 level up and yet rely on other clubs to provide referees for all their home games.

“A further 17 clubs field 55 adult teams and only provide one active adult referee for selection.

“A simple glance at this statistic, coupled with the fact that we are operating on a pool of 42 active referees and with a full programme of games scheduled, totalling 35 some weekends, the issues becomes apparent.

“Up to 20 per cent of referees are unavailable mainly due to injuries, work commitments, family commitments and inter-county appointments.”

He went on to stress unless clubs address the issue and especially those clubs with no official referee, the shortage will be an even bigger problem in 2018.

“I would appeal to the clubs to place this requirement for club referees at the top of their agenda for 2018.

“It is unfair to expect other clubs to provide a referee for all your home games and unless those clubs with no or just one referee provide volunteers we will see a major cancellation of games in 2018.”

The official paid tribute to the 42 active referees for their commitment in the course of the 2017 season.

And he pointed out that the 42 active officials officiated at 1,000 games in the course of the season, a fact he insisted underlined their commitment and dedication to the club game in the county.

The Referees’ Administrator also congratulated referees Shaun McLaughlin (football) and James Connors (hurling) on refereeing big games in Croke Park.

And he also congratulated Sean Paul Doherty, who refereed a game in the Ulster Minor Football Championship.

Enda McFeely, Mark Dorrian (Fanad), Hugo Wallace and JJ Lafferty are the other Donegal referees who officiated at intercounty games.