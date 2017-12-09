Donegal Junior champions Naomh Colmcille hang on for narrow win in Scotland

Naomh Colmcille are looking forward to an All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final following their rollercoaster win over Dunedin Connollys in Edinburgh this afternoon.



Naomh Colmcille 1-10

Dunedin Connollys 2-6

There was only a point in it in the end. But the Donegal champions, who were off the pace in the first half, came good in the second period.

Ryan McErlean, Daniel Clarke, Willie Gillespie, John Fullerton and Gerard Curran all rose to the challenge.

And but for the concession of a goal from a needless penalty in the middle of the third quarter the men from Newtown would have been more comfortable winners.

Naomh Colmcille trailed by a point at half-time as Dunedin Connollys led 0-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening 30 minutes.

Willie Gillespie with two points and Daniel Clarke - scored the points for the Donegal champions who were off colour for much of the half.

Damien Keane, Sean Melee posted one each and veteran Frank Molloy hit two points for the home team.

Naomh Colmcille also shot seven wides in the opening half.

The Donegal champions and first time Ulster winners got the second half off to a great start with a Daniel Clarke point and a super goal from Ryan McErlean.

McErlean’s goal, after a great pass from John Fullerton, propelled Ryan McKinley’s men into a three point lead.

Naomh Colmcille lead 1-4 to 0-4 five minutes into the new half. But a Sean Melee penalty on 38 minutes tied up the game once again before Melee followed up with a close in free, edging Dunedin back in front with a little over eight minutes remaining.

But three points in a glorious five minutes from John Fullerton, Gillespie and Gerard Curran saw the Donegal men go in back two in front again.

And when Ryan McErlean kicked a super point the Donegal champions were three up with the clock in injury time.

But a second Dunedin goal from Damien Keane tied up the game once more with time almost up and a draw looking the likely outcome.

Cometh the hour cometh the man and Ryan McErlean stepped into the breach to land the winner deep in time added on to book a place in the All-Ireland semi-final and a meeting with Knocknagree from Cork, the Munster champions, in January.

Naomh Colmcille scorers: Ryan McErlean 1-2, Willie Gillespie 0-3,1f, Daniel Clarke 0-3,2f, John Fullerton 0-1, Gerard Curran 0-1

Dunedin Connollys: Sean Melee 1-3,2f, 1-0 pen, Damien Keane 1-1, Frank Molloy 0-2.