Former Donegal and Killybegs star Tom Wickham forward laid to rest in Dublin

Donegal GAA is mourning the sad passing of one of the surviving members of the county first senior football team to grace Croke Park’s hallowed sod.

Tom Wickham, a member of the 1952 Donegal team defeated by Cork in the National Football League semi-final of that year, was laid to rest on Wednesday in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin.

The 1952 team were the first Donegal senior team to play in Croke Park. Tom was full-forward on the team that lost the game by five points 0-7 to 3-3.

He died suddenly on Sunday, attending Mass in Howth where he lived for the most of his life.

His funeral Mass was in the Church of the Assumption, Howth Village, on Wednesday morning. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, children Paul, Nora, Mary and Mark (Donegal Town).

The deceased was a native of Sligo town, but lived and worked for a number of years in Killybegs where he was a pharmacist in Magee’s Chemist. He had a short career in the Donegal jersey, but in his two seasons playing with the county he won the hearts of Donegal supporters.

And his performances at full-forward are fondly remembered by supporters of the time and his name for ever is etched into the Donegal GAA history books.

In his years with his adopted county the late Tom Wickham won a Dr Lagan Cup medal and was also a key figure in the 1952 Killybegs team that won the Donegal Senior Championship. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Following the passing of Tom Wickham there are now just four survivors of the team that played against Cork back in 1952.

They are Con Halpin (St Eunan’s), M J Gallagher (Gaoth Dobhair), Frankie Brennan (Ardara) and Paddy Coyle (Gaoth Dobhair).