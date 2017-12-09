READ THE REID: Escape to Cape Town

This week I’m writing from South Africa, namely Cape Town. It is a comfortable 25 degrees with brilliant sunshine in mid-morning (9 am). At home, this would be a great day for the bog. The immense natural feature of Table Mountain dominates this city and this morning the meteorology phenomenon of the ‘Table Cloth’ (white fluffy clouds) delightfully drapes over the flat mountain summit.

I have been visiting South Africa for almost 20 years. Since the abolition of apartheid in 1990, the country has become much more relaxed. Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world with an abundance of pristine beaches, hiking trails, quaint coastal satellite villages and is a hot pot of divergent cultures and traditions.

This city is full of people who are not native to Cape town but now like to call themselves Capetonians. My friends are from Lesotho, a small country totally surrounded by South Africa. Like many others who reside here, they moved to Cape Town for work. Once upon a time these friends of mine went to college in Galway where I became acquainted with them. They are quite fanatical about Donegal GAA. We follow cricket and rugby here though. Before 1990, my friends weren’t welcome at these activities nor were they allowed to enjoy the many white privileges. I don’t do the tourist stuff anymore although Cape Town is almost totally dependent on the tourism industry.

I could tell you about more wonderful and fantastic things about Cape Town but, this country and especially this city has a dark side like any city I suppose. There are two daily local newspapers here in the city, The Cape Argus and The Cape Times. I am no longer shocked at the reporting of daily murders here. Neither are the papers’ editors because these stories are pushed inconspicuously into the inner pages. Since abortion was legalised in 1996, well over 1 million unborn babies have been killed in South Africa. Abortion adverts are plastered on lampposts all over Cape Town. It's so common here that locals hardly notice them.

The unpalatability of Cape Town doesn’t end there. Walk down Long Street at any time of day but especially after sunset, and you will be openly offered all sorts of drugs. City centre pubs and streets are awash with prostitution which is illegal here. Racial tensions still exist, something that I’m privy to when I socialise with my black friends. Some bars and restaurants are very uncomfortable with my company while others are uneasy with their company, me!

I never fail to notice the stark difference in housing here where extreme wealth coexists with extreme poverty. Housing and education are still two of the major social issues that are making little progress since Nelson Mandela put an end to apartheid. Successive corrupt governments in the form of the ANC has failed to adequately address these problems. Currently, the ANC is trying to persuade the country’s president Jacob Zuma to step down. Like Robert Mugabe in neighbouring Zimbabwe, Zuma is a stubborn and corrupt individual who has amassed huge wealth for himself, his families (yes families because Mugabe was once a polygamist) and his cronies.

Despite all these disturbing, negative and troubling facts about South Africa and Cape Town, I still love this country and city. This is the ‘New’ South Africa which is slowly emerging from a shameful past caused by white people who believed that they were a superior race. We can all enjoy and take delight in everything that Cape Town has to offer. The country has such great potential if only the government could get its act together. There is a wealth of natural resources, namely gold, diamonds and platinum. The infamous racist Cecil Rhodes did scavenge the country but there’s still enough left to put this country back on its feet again.

There’s a great vibe in Cape Town where people do their best in an economy which is stifled by massive corruption. Investors are weary to come to South Africa as a result but tourism thrives all over the country.

I am constantly asked why I keep coming back to Cape Town if it's such a bad place. We'll, it's so different, complex yet uncomplicated, sociable but not intrusive, unchanging yet developing, welcoming but cautious. It's life on a positive edge where visitors like me can mix and explore without crossing boundaries.

It has taken me many years to appreciate and understand the history, the people, their aspirations and their need to be accepted globally after being rejected for so long. They love their rugby here and are so upset with their defeats to Wales and especially Ireland recently. The movie ‘Invictus” not only tells the story of Nelson Mandela's influence on this country winning the rugby World Cup in 1996 but subtly conveys South Africa's battle for basic human rights. We also in Ireland have a major upcoming battle for basic human rights for those who have no voice except those of us who fight for them. I dare you to watch ‘The Silent Scream’ on YouTube. Then you will understand where I'm coming from. This country is suffering more from the unjust killing of the unborn than those who lost their lives from apartheid. Yet few scream for them. Like South Africa, Ireland has rich traditions and a unique culture. Unfortunately, in the name of adherence to progression and modernism our values are being eroded.

The first line of the South African national anthem reads “Nkosi sikelel i” Africa.’ which means God bless Africa. God bless Ireland.

Keep the faith!