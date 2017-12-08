DONEGAL BOXING: All the news from Donegal Boxing

The Nine Counties finals

The semi-finals and finals of the Ulster Nine Counties Championships for boys and girls took place in Letterkenny on Saturday and Sunday.

There were 22 semi-finals on Saturday and 17 Donegal boxers made it through to Sunday’s finals.

On Sunday there were 34 finals and Donegal came away with 11 champions. Seven of these were won in the ring with four receiving walkovers.

The champions are - Girl 1, 39 kgs Sarah Marie Duffy, Illies GG; Boy 1 Rory McDaid, Illies GG; Boy 35 kgs Alan McDonagh, Dunree BC; Boy 1, 37 kgs Matthew Carlin, Dunree BC; Boy 3, 51.5 kgs Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy BC; Boy 3,46 kgs Paul Brogan, Letterkenny BC.

The walkovers were Oisin Doherty, Clodagh McGonigle, Carndonagh BC, Brigid O’Neill and Breda Collins, Dunree.

In total there were 96 contests over the three days and it was very encouraging for the young boxers to see the large attendance over all three days.

Donegal Mayor Gerry McMonagle made the presentations at Sunday’s finals and thanks go to Mandy Douglas and all at Letterkenny Boxing Club for their hospitality and the use of their facilities.

National Senior

finals

The national senior championship finals were staged in Dublin on Friday night.

Matthew McCole, Dungloe BC and Cathal Browne, Illies GG, flew the Donegal flag at the finals.

Cathal Browne lost the light heavyweight final to Jason Clancy, Ballincarrow, Sligo, on a split decision with the judges scoring it 4-1 in favour of the Sligo man.

Meanwhile, Matthew McCole can count himself desperately unlucky to lose out to Dubliner Kenneth Doyle, on a recount, in the light welterweight final.

The Dubliner won 4-1 on countback after they had ended level at the end of the three rounds.

It was a long road back to Dungloe for Matthew after what can only be described as a bad decision.

Finner Camp boxing tournament

All roads leads to Finner Camp this Saturday night as the Finner Barracks face the cream of boxers from Aiken Barracks, Dundalk.

In all there are 14 star studded contests down for decision. Donegal’s four Irish Defence Force champions, Stephen Doherty, Dungloe; Marc McHugh, Carrigart; Adrian Herrity, Killybegs and Paul Gallagher, Ballybofey will be in action.

The first bell is at 7.30 pm and for further information contact Liam Owens, on 087-6724696.

Championship boxing

The weigh-ins for the Ulster Nine County Open Championships for boys and girls 14,15, 16 and 17 years took place last night Wednesday, in the Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry.

The boxing for these championship is on in the Falls Leisure Centre, Falls Road, Belfast with the first of four sessions on Saturday (December 9th) at 11 am. The officers of the Donegal Boxing Board extend best wishes to all boxers taking part in the championships.