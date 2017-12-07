St. Naul's Layla Alvey is October winner of Donegal Democrat Youth Sport Award

The winner of the Donegal Democrat Youth Sports Award for October is Layla Alvey of St. Naul's Ladies.

The Dunkineely native has been to the fore for the St. Naul's Ladies team as they added the Donegal Intermediate title to the Junior title won last year. Layla and her team defeated the Down champions, Ballymartin, before going down to Latton in the Ulster semi-final.

As a result of the team's great run, Layla was nominated for the Gaelic Life team of the Intermediate Championship in the half-forward line.

A Leaving Cert student at the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town, Layla is also a prominent member of the school team who are presently involved in Co. VS competition.

She joins an elite list who have won the Donegal Democrat award this year.

Other winners

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.

April: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

May: Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

June: Conor Halvey, Letterkenny

July: Aaron Doherty, Naomh Columba

August: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

September: Tyler Toland (Ireland Women's senior team)

October: Layla Alvey, St. Naul's Ladies