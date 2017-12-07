St Eunan's face Armagh champions in Ulster Minor Club Championship

St Eunan’s are back in action this Sunday when they face Armagh champions Clann Eireann, in the Ulster Minor Club Championship quarter-final.

The game is at the grounds of St Paul’s on the Shaws Road, Belfast. (Throw-in 1.30 pm)

St Eunan’s go into the tie on the back of a good win over last year’s champions, Burren, from Down. The Donegal champions won the game, 1-7 to 0-7 with Niall Hannigan scoring the goal from the penalty spot.

“The game really swung on two penalties; we scored ours and Ronan McGeehin made a brilliant save to deny Burren,” said joint St Eunan’s manager Paul McGovern.

“We played very well in the second half after being 0-3 to 0-5 down at half-time with the goal from Niall Hannigan ten minutes from time the big score.”

Last weekend’s game was a preliminary round tie so St Eunan’s go into this weekend’s quarter-final with the benefit of a game under their belts.

The Donegal champions lined out last weekend without the injured county U-17s Conor O’Donnell (ankle) and Michael McGroary (foot).

“We won’t have Conor or Michael this weekend either; in fact they are going to miss the entire tournament. Conor has an ankle ligament injury and may have to have surgery and Michael injured his foot last week in training and we are awaiting results back on a possible chipped bone.

“We have been monitoring the rest of the squad since Sunday because the pitch was pretty soft and the going was heavy. But they all seem to have come through without picking up any knocks.”

The tie also pits recent winners of the Paul McGirr Ulster U-16 Championship.

Clann Eireann won the Paul McGirr in 2015 with St Eunan’s claiming the prestigious trophy last year, 2016.