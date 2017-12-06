DONEGAL GAA FINANCIAL REPORT: Donegal GAA teams cost almost €1m in 2017

Donegal GAA spent just short of one million euro on preparing county teams in the playing season just gone, it has been revealed this week.

The preparation of Donegal county teams in football and hurling cost Donegal GAA a staggering €952,697 in 2017.

This figure, the vast bulk of which was spent on the county senior football team, is up just over €50,000 on the 2016 figures.

Players’ travelling expenses, team administration, sports gear equipment and medical expenses are the big ticket items for the bulk of the €952,697.

The figures are in the 2017 audited accounts which have been seen by the Democrat and are due to be presented by Donegal treasurer, Cieran Kelly, to annual Donegal GAA Convention in Jackson’s Hotel, tomorrow (Friday) night.

Overall both income and expenditure for 2017 are up considerably on the 2016 figure.

The accounts audited and prepared by Bonner, Gill & Co, chartered accountants, Letterkenny, show that income is up by €90,000 on the 2016 figure to €1,492,224.

And there was an even greater increase in expenditure - up by €113,000 on last year’s figure, to €1,428,072.

Player travelling expenses at €245,710; team administration at €102,884; sports gear, equipment and laundry at €193,041; medical expenses at €144,597 and catering at €160,118, are the big items in the cost of preparing and running Donegal county teams in the course of last season.

On the plus side the accounts show that income exceeded expenditure by €64,152.

However, the accounts also reveal that creditors (individuals/businesses) that Donegal GAA owe money is €315,518.

On the other hand the county’s debtors (individuals/businesses) that owe Donegal money is €80,667.

This figure has been reduced considerably in recent years.



Sponsorship is €199,317 - down slightly on the 2016 figure - Central Council grants of €175,000, National League share of €169,019, and Fundraising activities of €176,283 were among the headline figures on the income side.

But club contributions, made up of levies of €221,000 along with fines of €5,7000 and entry fees and affiliation fees €3,675, remain one of the big contributors to the county’s coffers.

The county’s 40 clubs contributed in total €230,375 of the county’s income in 2017. It was a similar figure last year.

Another interesting figure to emerge from the accounts is income from gate receipts from club games was down considerably from 2016.

Gate receipts at €147,412 was down by close on €50,000.

This figure will no doubt fuel the debate on the live TV coverage of county senior championship quarter and semi-finals.