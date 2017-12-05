DONEGAL GAA
Donegal have Queen's and Fermanagh at home under Ballybofey lights in Dr. McKenna Cup
Donegal to meet Monaghan in Clones
After the fixtures were confirmed tonight for the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup, Donegal's home games have been confirmed as Queen's and Fermanagh, with Monaghan away.
Donegal will open with a home game under lights against Queen's on Wednesday, 3rd January in MacCumhaill Park.
They will then travel to Clones to play Monaghan on Sunday, 7th, while the clash with Fermanagh (and Rory Gallagher) will be on Wednesday, 10th January, again under the lights in MacCumhaill Park..
It is probably one of the best outcomes for Declan Bonner's side, having the longest trip in daylight.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
Wednesday games will have 8 p.m. throw-in while Sunday games will have 2 p.m. throw-in
(Extra time to be played in Semi Finals & Final)
Round 1 – Wed 3rd Jan
Section A
Tyrone v Antrim Healy Park
Cavan v St Mary’s Kingspan Breffni
Section B
Down v Armagh Pairc Esler
Derry v UU Owenbeg
Section C
Donegal v QUB Ballybofey
Fermanagh v Monaghan Brewster Park
Round 2 – Sun 7th Jan
Section A
Antrim v Cavan Glenavy
Tyrone v St Mary’s Healy Park
Section B
Armagh v Derry Athletic Grounds
Down v UU Downpatrick
Section C
Fermanagh v QUB Brewster Park
Monaghan v Donegal Clones
Round 3 – Wed 10th Jan
Section A
Cavan v Tyrone Kingspan Breffni
Antrim v St Mary’s Woodlands, Belfast
Section B
Derry v Down Owenbeg
Armagh v UU Athletic Grounds
Section C
Monaghan v QUB Castleblaney
Donegal v Fermanagh Pairc MacCumhaill
Semi Finals – Sun 14th Jan
Section C Winner Section A Winner
Section B Winner Best Runner Up
Final – Sat 20th Jan
