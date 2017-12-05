Donegal have Queen's and Fermanagh at home under Ballybofey lights in Dr. McKenna Cup

After the fixtures were confirmed tonight for the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup, Donegal's home games have been confirmed as Queen's and Fermanagh, with Monaghan away.

Donegal will open with a home game under lights against Queen's on Wednesday, 3rd January in MacCumhaill Park.

They will then travel to Clones to play Monaghan on Sunday, 7th, while the clash with Fermanagh (and Rory Gallagher) will be on Wednesday, 10th January, again under the lights in MacCumhaill Park..

It is probably one of the best outcomes for Declan Bonner's side, having the longest trip in daylight.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

Wednesday games will have 8 p.m. throw-in while Sunday games will have 2 p.m. throw-in

(Extra time to be played in Semi Finals & Final)

Round 1 – Wed 3rd Jan

Section A

Tyrone v Antrim Healy Park

Cavan v St Mary’s Kingspan Breffni

Section B

Down v Armagh Pairc Esler

Derry v UU Owenbeg

Section C

Donegal v QUB Ballybofey

Fermanagh v Monaghan Brewster Park

Round 2 – Sun 7th Jan

Section A

Antrim v Cavan Glenavy

Tyrone v St Mary’s Healy Park

Section B

Armagh v Derry Athletic Grounds

Down v UU Downpatrick

Section C

Fermanagh v QUB Brewster Park

Monaghan v Donegal Clones

Round 3 – Wed 10th Jan

Section A

Cavan v Tyrone Kingspan Breffni

Antrim v St Mary’s Woodlands, Belfast

Section B

Derry v Down Owenbeg

Armagh v UU Athletic Grounds

Section C

Monaghan v QUB Castleblaney

Donegal v Fermanagh Pairc MacCumhaill

Semi Finals – Sun 14th Jan

Section C Winner Section A Winner

Section B Winner Best Runner Up

Final – Sat 20th Jan