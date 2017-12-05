Difficult draws for Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic

The two Ulster Senior League clubs still left in the FAI Intermediate Cup both received difficult ties when the draw for the last 16 of the competition was made on Tuesday.

Both Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers will face Dublin opposition, and both Donegal sides will be away from home.

Cockhill, winners over Swords Celtic in Round 3, will travel to play Home Farm in Round 4.

For Letterkenny Rovers, there's a difficult test away to Cherry Orchard.

Eamon McConigley's team came from behind to beat Cork side Midleton in the last round. However, the beaten finalists from 2016 will have to get the better of one of the country's best known Intermediate sides if they are to maintain their run in this year's cup.

The 4th round ties will be played on the week ending January 21st.