BREAKING: Finn Harps confirm Ollie Horgan to stay on as manager
Horgan agrees new two-year deal with Harps
Ollie Horgan pictured with Lorna McHugh, Financial Officer, Sean Quinn, Chairperson and Club Secretary, John Campbell.
Ollie Horgan will stay in his position as Finn Harps manager for the new season after agreeing a new deal with the Donegal club.
Harps issued a statement on Monday evening confirming that Horgan has been re-appointed as senior team manager .
Horgan has agreed a new two-year contract until the end of the 2019 season with the option of a third year also part of the deal.
Finn Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn said the Board of Directors were very happy, that following detailed discussions on a number of fronts, Horgan now has the opportunity to put a plan in place over the next two years to develop the club. “It’s important that Ollie has got the two-year contract and the Board of Directors is now looking forward to working with him to build a team that will be competitive in the League of Ireland First Division in 2018” Quinn said.
Horgan said he was pleased with the way the discussions on a new contract had gone, adding that the obvious priority now is to get started on assembling a squad for pre-season next month ahead of the new 2018 campaign. “I’m pleased to have been in a position to sign a new contract with Finn Harps. The hard work starts right away for me in trying to put a squad together for the new season. That will take a bit of time but it starts from tonight” Horgan concluded.
The first division will kick off on February 23rd.— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) November 30, 2017
The count down starts now. #UTH https://t.co/0EAyK4AEIf
