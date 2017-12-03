Donegal and Donegal Democrat pick up awards at the Community Games National Volunteer and Media Awards

The Community Games National Volunteer Awards function took place last weekend in the Johnstown Estate Hotel, Enfield, Co. Meath.

Over five hundred volunteers from the different areas throughout Ireland attended to receive their awards in recognition for their involvement in Community Games down the years.

The National President Gerry Davenport welcomed all the guests and stated that the organisation was celebrating its Golden Jubilee year. He also welcomed the special guests from the main sponsor Aldi, the HSE, Kia, the Sports Council and Meath Co. Council.

MC for the night was the very popular Tony O'Donoghue RTE's soccer correspondent.

The Adult Volunteer award went to Cathal Hagan Milford. Cathal, along with his wife Kathleen (RIP), has played a major part in Milford's involvement in the the games down the years and was a very popular winner.

The Youth Volunteer award was won by Niamh McCarry, Fanad for her participation in her area.

The Best Large area award went to Ballyshannon and the Best Small area award was received by Sharon Bree on behalf of the Buncrana area.

The County PRO Michael Crossan received a National Media award for his coverage of the games in the local papers throughout the year, while the Donegal Democrat also picked up a media award.

Following the banquet the night concluded with a dance which was enjoyed by all.