Great weekend for Donegal clubs in FAI Junior Cup

Castlefinn Celtic, Cappry Rovers and Greencastle FC are all through to the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup after the latest round of cup fixtures at the weekend.

Cappry Rovers travelled to Ballymun in Dublin on Saturday and came away with a brilliant 2-1 win over Sandyhill Shangan.

Paddy McNulty scored the winner for the Twin Towns outfit. Aaron Kelly had given them a 1-0 half-time lead before Sandyhill equalised and then had a man sent off.

Castlefinn Celtic were 2-0 winners over Cork side Carrigaline United on Sunday while Greencastle of the Inishowen League, were also victorious, beating St. Francis 1-0.

The game between Rathmullan Celtic and Cork's Innishvilla, which was due to be played on Sunday, was postponed.

FAI Junior Cup

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Carrigaline United . . . 0

In an even first half there was very little between the teams. JP Malley went closest for the hosts when he blazed wide from close range. The visitors had a great chance themselves when John Long rattled the crossbar with a thumping header midway through the first half.

In the second half the hosts upped the tempo and were rewarded when a delightful Barry Tourish cross from the left was smashed home by Malley in the 65th minute.

Castlefinn had further chances to increase their lead, a Tourish effort was well defended by Greg O’ Halloran. In the 70th minute the hosts doubled their lead when Ian Ward rifled in from the right.

Best for Castlefinn: Gary McNulty and Johnny Doherty.

Referee: Mick Lagan; Assistants: Dessie McLaughlin and Brian O'Kane.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier

Donegal Town . . . 1

Milford United . . . 2

Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested first-half. Barry Mulligan came closest for Donegal when his near post header was saved by Milford keeper Caolan Mc Gettigan.

Conor McHugh was unlucky not to put Milford ahead late in the first half. McHugh found himself one on one with the Donegal keeper but failed to hit the target.

The second half produced a cracking game of football as both sides started attacking in search of all three points. The breakthrough came for Donegal when Ben Sweeney was awarded a penalty after he was pushed inside the Milford box. Donegal’s Daniel McHugh made no mistake from the spot kick.

Donegal had their chance to seal all three points on 75 minutes with Joe McIntyre carrying the ball brilliantly into the Milford box but unable to square the ball across the goal line. In the next passage of play Milford broke up the other end of the pitch. Terence Shields forced a decent save from the Donegal keeper Gavin Mulreany but Milford’s Adam Serrinha was on hand to fire the rebound low into the Donegal net.

Onlookers were treated to end to end football for the final 15 minutes as both teams made positive attacking substitutions. It was Milford who had the final say and clinched all 3 points following a 94th minute Donegal OG.

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 0

Kildrum Tigers . . . 1

Kildrum scored what would be the winner just 10 minutes into the game when Damien Crossan found himself in front of the Kilmacrennan goal and his strike took a serious deflection and found the back of the net.

Although this was the only goal of the game it was very entertaining to watch. Both teams kept pushing for another goal but unfortunately for the Kilmacrennan men none came. Although Kilmacrennan were awarded a penalty deep into the second half the Kildrum keeper pulled off a great save.

Referee: Joe McHugh.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One



Keadue Rovers . . . 1

Ballybofey United . . . 0

Keadue kept up their recent excellent league form with a narrow win over Ballybofey United at Central Park.

On ten minutes Keadue’s Corey Gallagher had the game’s first decent chance when he headed over from a corner.

Ballybofey came close on 18 minutes when Gavin Doherty’s long range effort went just wide of the far post.

The away side then had a period on top and had chances to go in front.

Into the second half and again it was Ballybofey who were the brighter to start, forcing a few corners and free kicks. Keadue started to get a bit of a foothold after that and had efforts from both Shaun Burns and Luke Neely before Corey Gallagher eventually gave Keadue the lead. Following some good work by Shaun Burns the ball made its way to Gallagher who slammed home.

Ballybofey had lots of possession in the closing period but just couldn’t break down a resolute home defence and it finished with a Keadue victory.

Best for Ballybofey were Chris Patton, Shaun McGowan, Gavin Doherty and Brian Lafferty while best for Keadue were Luke Neely, Corey Gallagher, David Ward and Michael Greene.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.



Dunkineely Celtic . . . 1

Erne Wanderers . . . 1

This game at Darney Park was end to end from start to finish. Dunkineely almost took the lead on the 5th minute when a great through ball from Cian Kennedy found Paul Murrin who rocketed into the side netting.

David Dolan broke the offside trap smartly in the 30th minute but a superb save by Paddy Gallagher kept the sides all square at the half-time break.

Erne took the lead in the 54th minute from a great passage of play and Ronan Cox headed in from close range. The lead didn't last long though, a ball over the top from Paul Murrin found Daniel Gallagher who blasted home.

Best for Dunkineely were Seanie O'Shea and Damien Quigley. Best for Erne Wanderers were Diarmuid Slevin and Ronan Cox.

St. Catherine's . . . 4

Gweedore Celtic . . . 1

The home team started the strongest and within 2 minutes Niall Campbell met a low cross from Stephen Lesley for 1-0.

Ryan Farrell was tormenting the Gweedore defence and was taken down inside the box on 23 minutes. The penalty was dispatched by Daniel Breslin for 2-0.

The Saints remained the dominant team but Gweedore, against the run of play, were awarded a penalty on 40 minutes and Tomas Diver slotted home for 2-1 at half time.

Gweedore played better football in the second half but very rarely troubled the home keeper. On 65minutes Daniel Breslin met a superbly flighted corner from Gary Mc Hugh and the Saints were 3-1 up. Conor Doherty then played a superb one two with Niall Campbell and latching on to the return ball , he made the game safe at 4-1 on 80 minutes.

Colin Ferry was best for Gweedore and Christopher Murrin was best for St Catherine's.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United . . . 6

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 2

On a damp miserable day in Glenree Park in was the home side who came out on top. Letterbarrow took a 10th minute lead. Glenree equalised on 17 minutes through Danny Langan. Oisin Boyce then gave Glenree a 22nd minute lead. Langan added his second on 29 minutes from long range.

Letterbarrow reduced the deficit on 36 minutes when John Roper scored with an unstoppable shot. Aaron Mc Clafferty extended Glenree’s lead on 55 minutes and on 75 minutes Andrew Kelly made the points safe. Mc Clafferty then got his second on 88 minutes to complete the scoring.

Referee: Enda Martin.



Gweedore United . . . 0

Cranford United . . . 7

This game played at Carrickboyle saw the visitors get a comprehensive 3 points against a weak United side who are finding it really difficult this season with a lot of young players from the youth system coming into the senior team.

Goals from Dale Mc Fadden, James Mc Bride and Chris Duffy made it 3-0 at half time. In the second half further goals from Kevin Doherty, two from Keelan Mc Groddy and Iarlach O'Boyle made it 7-0 to complete the win.

Referee: Seimí Ferry.



Drumkeen United 5

Copany Rovers . . . 1

Drumkeen continued their recent good form and proved too strong for visitors Copany at St Patrick's Park on Sunday afternoon.

Lee Guthrie had a great day last week scoring all 5 in Letterbarrow and he was at it again this week as his first half hat-trick had the home team three up at the break.

Lee is very calm from the penalty spot and his third goal was another one of his well taken penalties. Niall Bonner added a fourth goal early in the second half. Richie Moore celebrated his birthday by scoring number 5 after 65 minutes.

Copany got a consolation goal near the end when Kevin Boyle was unfortunate to put the ball in to his own net.

RESULTS

Glencar Inn Saturday

Division One

Cappry R Res P v P Arranmore U

Milford U Res 1 v 4 Glencar Celtic

Donegal T Res 3 v 2 Keadue R Res

Strand Rovers 1 v 1 Orchard F.C.

Glenea U Res 2 v 2 Castlefin C Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Gweedore C Res 1 v 1 Drumoghill Res

Dunlewey C 4 v 0 Lagan Harps Res

St. Catherines Res 1 v 2 Raphoe T Res

Kildrum T Res 0 v 1 Drumkeen URes

Drumbar F.C. 0 v 3 Fintown Harps



FAI Junior Cup

Castlefin C 2 v 0 Carrigaline U

Rathmullan C P v P Innishvilla F.C.

Sandyhill Shangan 1 v 2 Cappry R

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 4 Glenea United

Donegal Town 1 v 2 Milford United

Kilmacrennan C 0 v 1 Kildrum T

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Raphoe Town P v P Lifford Celtic

Convoy Ars 5 v 4 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 1 v 0 Ballybofey U

St. Catherines 4 v 1 Gweedore C

Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 1 Erne Wds

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two

Glenree U 6 v 2 Letterbarrow C

Gweedore United 0 v 7 Cranford U

Curragh Athletic 1 v 1 Eany Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 1 Deele Harps

Drumkeen United 5 v 1 Copany R

Fixtures

Saturday 9th December 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Voodoo Venue Cup

Glenea U Res v Milford United Res

Drumkeen U Res v Keadue R Res

Strand Rovers v Castlefin C Res

Kildrum Tigers Res v Cappry R Res

Gweedore C Res v Drumoghill Res

Raphoe T Res v Drumbar United

Donegal T Res v Dunlewey Celtic

Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps Res

Oscar Traynor Trophy 6p.m.

Inishowen League v Donegal Junior League

Sunday 10th December 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic v Lifford Celtic

Gweedore Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two

Curragh Athletic v Glenree United

Cranford United v Letterbarrow C

Whitestrand United v Deele Harps

Gweedore United v Eany Celtic