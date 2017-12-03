GAA
Michael Murphy is only Donegal player on Sunday Independent's 'Football's Toughest Team'
Michael Murphy
Michael Murphy was the only Donegal player to feature on 'Football's Toughest Team' selected by Dermot Crowe of the Sunday Independent.
The Glenswillly man is named at full-forward in a team that has players going back to the 1940s. Also he is the only player still playing selected on the team.
The full team selected was: Martin Furlong (Offaly); Paddy McCormack (Offaly), Mick Lyons (Meath), Niall Cahalane (Cork); Brendan Lynch (Roscommon), Tim Kennelly (Kerry), Pat 'Red' Collier (Meath); Phil 'Gunner' Brady (Cavan), Brian Mullins (Dublin); Colm McManamon (Mayo), Tom Long (Kerry), Larry Tompkins (Cork); Peter Canavan (Tyrone), Michael Murphy (Donegal), Colm O'Rourke (Meath).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on