Fanad United's unbeaten run in Donegal Youth League continues with win over Letterkenny Rovers

Champions Fanad United made it five wins out of five in the Donegal Youth League with a 1-0 victory over Letterkenny Rovers Youths at Traigh-a-Loch on Saturday.

Fanad United 1

Letterkenny Rovers 0



It may have been a game of few chances but overall it was an entertaining game. Fanad started the stronger and took the lead in the 8th minute. When a free was awarded out on the left, Paul Bradley swung in an excellent ball which after a scramble fell to Bernard McGettigan who slotted home form seven yards.

Letterkenny came back into the game after the goal and really should have equalised in the 21st minute. Jordan Gallagher fired in a superb free kick to the back post which was met by Thomas Keys who headed over with the goal gaping. The next chance of note fell to Fanad 6 minutes from the break when Darren McElwaine's fierce shot from the edge of the box was pushed onto the post by Eoin O'Boyle in the Rovers nets.

The second half started as the first ended with both teams enjoying spells of possession without creating many clear chances. On the hour mark Conor McHugh surged forward from mid-field for Fanad but his well hit shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Eoin O'Boyle.

In the 70th minute Fanad had Paul Bradley to thank for preserving their lead when he made an excellent block on the line to deny substitute Clinton Ilupeju. 5 minutes later Fanad missed a gilt edged chance to secure the three points when Darren McElwaine headed over a Bradley free from close range. With time running out, Eoghan Jordan in the Fanad goals was forced to make a full length save to deny Clinton Ilupeju.

The clearest chance of an equaliser for Rovers came in the 96th minute when Ruari Dennehy just failed to connect with a Clinton Ilupeju cross with the goal at his mercy. Best for Fanad were Darren McElwaine, Conor McHugh and Matthew Gallagher. Best for Letterkenny were Joel Gorman, Keelin Bogle and Thomas Keys

FANAD UNITED: Eoghan Jordan, Bernard McGettigan, Shaun Kerr (Ryan Toye 75), Peter Curran, Matthew Gallagher, Darren McElwaine, Paul Bradley, Conor McHugh, Ronan Gallagher, Keelan McGroddy, Padraig McGinty (Jonah Serrinha 35, Mark McAteer 77)

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Eoin O'Boyle, Darren Ferry, Ruairi Dennehy, Keelin Bogle, Thomas Keys, Joel Gorman, Ethan Coll (Jack Dwyer 45), Dylan Brolly, Ryan O'Donnell, Jordan Gallagher, Conor Friel (Clinton Ilupeju 60)

REFEREE: Marty Quinn

Home victory for Keadue

Keadue Rovers 4

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Keadue Youths continued their improving form with this good win over Kilmacrennan at Central Park on Saturday.

It was a decent day for football and it was the visitors who started the brighter, moving the ball around and had a few shots from long range. Keadue began to get into the match after fifteen minutes with some good moves down the right wing. They continued a good spell after twenty minutes where both Mikey McFadden and Peter McGee had shots blocked.

Mikey McFadden hit a fine effort on the half hour which was well saved. Kilmacrennan had a great chance on thirty three minutes missing an open goal from a corner but a minute later they took the lead slightly against the run of play when Conor McFadden’s long range shot was deflected home into the Keadue net.

The home team responded well and Conal McEniff had his shot blocked soon after but from the resulting corner a handball was awarded again Kilmacrennan and Brian Proctor slotted home the spot kick. Keadue were on top coming towards the half time and Brian Proctor shot wide from long range. Into the second half and Keadue took the lead just four minutes in when Mikey McFadden rose to head home a Brian Proctor free kick. Kilmacrennan though were straight on the front foot and created a chance two minutes later.

They were level on fifty four minutes when Ronan Frain slotted home after a defensive mix up. Three minutes later they were 3-2 up when Frain again ran on to a back pass, intercepting and tapping home from close range. The home team gained more possession with the benefit of a slight breeze and looked like scoring but Frain was close for Kilmacrennan just after the hour mark.

They had a header missed from a corner on seventy minutes and were always proving dangerous on the break. However Keadue’s possession was beginning to tell and following a fine ball from Mikey McFadden, Dylan Boyle’s good cross from the right was volleyed home by Aidan Proctor. With their tails now up Keadue had a good effort from Brian Proctor wide and also a disallowed goal for offside. Keadue got the winner on eighty three minutes when McFadden’s through ball was met with a stylish finish by Jack Doherty. Kilmacrennan battled away for the remaining minutes but Keadue’s defence held firm.

A fine game of football, played end to end and a credit to both sides.

Best for Kilmacrennan were Owen Watson, Paddy Tobin and Ronan Frain, while best for Keadue were Jack Doherty, Mikey McFadden and Brian Proctor.

Referee: Liam McConigley.

RESULTS

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Keadue Rovers 4-3 Kilmacreannan Celtic

Eany Celtic 2-4 Bonagee United

Fanad United 1-0 Letterkenny Rovers

FIXTURES

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Saturday 9 December Ko 2pm

Keadue Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Bonagee United v Kilmacreannan Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Eany Celtic

Fanad United v Gweedore United