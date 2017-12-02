Glencar Celtic stretch their lead at the top of Glencar Inn Saturday Donegal League Division One

Glencar stretched lead at top to four points with 4-1 win over Milford Reserves, while Strand Rovers dropped points in 1-1 drew with Orchard.

Glencar's goals came from Shane Hilley, Lee McMonagle, Marty Brogan and Kieran Doherty.

Goals from James Kerrigan, Avi Rosenthal and 16-year-old Kerrigan again did the business for Donegal Town as they came from 2-1 down against Keadue Rovers Reserves.

Michael Devine had Orchard ahead by Strand got a late leveller.

Glenea Reserves and Castlefin Reserves fought out a 2-2 draw. Castlefin led 1-0 at the break after they had scored from a corner after just five minutes through Niall McConnell. Sean McBride levelled on 55 before Castlefin retook the lead through Damien McGlinchey. Michael Barry's goal ensured it was honours even.

Dunlewey go clear at top of Saturday Division Two

Goals from Liam McMullin (hat-trick) and Mark Roarty saw Dunlewey defeat Lagan Harps Reserves to clear at the top of Saturday Division One. Lagan missed a penalty.

St. Catherine's Reserves lost out at home to two Paddy Gallagher goals for Raphoe Town to knock the Killybegs side off the top.

Gweedore Celtic Reserves missed the chance to go top as they could only draw 1-1 against Drumoghill Reserves at An Screaban. Kyran Glennon had the home side ahead at the break, but an 82nd minute equaliser from Gavin Doran meant the points were shared.

Drumkeen Reserves also won on the road as they defeated Kildrum Tigers Reserves 1-0, Mark Bonner with the only goal in the first half.