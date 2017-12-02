DRUMBAR UTD. V FINTOWN HARPS: Harps in tune to take all three points at Drumbar

Fintown Harps were just more clinical to get the better of Drumbar United today to avenge the result in September in Fintown.

Drumbar Utd 0

FIntown Harps 3

The Fintown boys were on top from early on creating plenty of chances. Young Oisin Bryson in the Drumbar goal was overworked, turning a John Molloy free over the crossbar and saving well from Dermot Gallier.

David Giblin carried the main threat for the home side but it was no surprise when Fintown took the lead on 24 minutes. Darren Doherty was caught in possession and Odhran Doherty punished with a sweet finish to the corner of Bryson's net from the edge of the box.

Owen Harron and Giblin had half chances and Daniel Bennett had a string of chances for Drumbar. His effort on 33 minutes was on target but was deflected onto the crossbar by Francis McDevitt with the Fintown goal having a lucky escape.

Bennett had another effort whizz across the Fintown goal before the visitors increased their lead three minutes from the break.

Keelan McGonagle created a couple of good chances with one free kick taken off the line before Peadar Toner split the Drumbar defence with an exquisite through ball for Jason Campbell to sidefoot home.

Drumbar continued to create chances in the second half, forcing a succession of corners, but they couldn't get the goal to get them back in the contest.

And when Odhran Doherty got in for his second goal it was game set and match for the visitors.

In what was a great team effort for the winners, John Molloy, Keelan McGonagle and Odhran Doherty were standout players.

Enda Brogan, David Giblin and Daniel Bennett were best for the home side.

DRUMBAR UNITED: Oisin Bryson, Gavin Bennett (Joe Gillespie), Conor Browne, Darren Doherty (Kevin Martin), Gary Spencer, Owen Harron (Cathal Curneen), Daniel Bennett, Enda Brogan, Emmett Doogan, David Giblin (James McHugh), Keelan Heeney (David Martin).

FINTOWN HARPS: Barry McDonagh, Peadar Toner, Francis McDevitt (Ultan Doherty), John Molloy, Seamus Ellis, Jason Campbell, Michael Doherty, Eunan Doherty, Odhran Doherty, Dermot Gallier, Keelan McGonagle.

REFEREE: Sean O'Donnell.

For round-up of Saturday League click on link.