Donegal and Declan Bonner to encounter Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh in Dr McKenna Cup

Donegal have been paired with Fermanagh and Monaghan in the Dr. McKenna Cup after the draw tonight.

The draw means that Declan Bonner's Donegal will meet Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh in Section C. The other team in the section is Queen's.

Donegal will have two home games - against Queen's and either Fermanagh or Monaghan. The fixtures will not be made until next week.

The full draw is: Section A - St. Mary's, Tyrone, Cavan, Antrim.

Section B: Ulster University, Derry, Down, Armagh

Section C: Queen's, Donegal, Monaghan, Fermanagh.

The games will be played on Wednesday 3rd January; Sunday, 6th January and Wednesday 10th January, with the semi-finals on weekend of 13th January.