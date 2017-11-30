Donegal boxers prepare for national finals

The finals of the National Senior Boxing Championships will take place on Friday night at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Dungloe’s Matthew McCole will contest the light-welterweight final (64kgs) when he comes up against Kenneth Doyle, Monkstown Dublin. Illies puncher Cathal Browne will face Jason Clancy, Ballinacarrow, Sligo in the light heavyweight (81kgs) final.

Ulster 9 Counties

A grand total of 154 boxers, 133 boys and 21 girls, went to the scales last week for the Ulster 9 Counties Open Championship that are taking place in Letterkenny boxing gym.

The first 35 of 96 contests took place last Sunday with the remaining 61 contests, 35 semi-finals and 26 finals to be boxed in the same venue next Saturday 2nd and Sunday, 3rd December.

On Sunday there were wins for Twin-Towns duo Conor Galvin and Thomas McMenamin, Bernie McDonagh (Dunfanaghy) Matthew Carlin (Dunree) and Ballybofey boxer Sean Deveney who boxes out of the Oak-Leaf boxing club in Derry.

Donegal will be strongly represented in Saturday's semi-finals with 11 boxers in action, cousins Bernie and Bernard McDonagh (Dunfanaghy B.C), Sarah Marie Duffy and Rory McDaid (Illies B.C), Adam and Joshua McDonagh (Dunree B.C) Lani Lafferty, Thomas McNamee and Conor McMenamin (Twin-Towns B.C) Josh Clifford and Ben Clarke (Carndonagh B.C).

Boxing will take place at 11am on Saturday. Weigh-in for Sunday's finals will be from 10am-10.30am and the first bout is at 11am.

Meanwhile the next meeting of the Donegal Co. Board will be at 8.30pm on Tuesday 5th December in the Letterkenny clubhouse.