Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

Red Hugh’s

Red Hugh's will hold its annual club dinner dance and presentations in the Red Hugh's clubhouse on Saturday the 9th of December. Reception at 7.30pm with dinner served at 8pm sharp. Yes Chef catering will be providing a four course dinner on the night with music by a DJ afterward. Tickets are €20 and are available from any committee member or from Bradley's Shop. This promises to be a brilliant night's entertainment.

A date for the diary, our annual Underage Presentations night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday December 1st at 7pm.

The annual Red Hugh's Monster Bazaar will take place in the Crossroads Parochial Hall on Sunday the 10th of December at 4:30pm. There are a wide range of quality prizes on the night and we hope to see you all there as this is always a brilliant event for all the family and a vital fundraiser for the club.

CILL CHARTHA

The 2017 Underage Presentations night will take place in The Blue Haven this Friday 1st December at 7pm while the 2017 Club Dinner Dance takes place in The Blue Haven on Saturday 30 December with music by The Minor Tones followed by disco with Ciaran Cannon tickets are €35 each more details in the coming weeks.

We have club gear on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs we also will have flags, bunting and other merchandise on sale also available are the 2017 county final and homecoming DVDs.

Ten Week Development Draw - Week 6 Winners: €1000 Mary Football, Straleel €500 Michael Molloy, Churchtown €300 Gabriel Meehan, Scoil Cartha Naofa €200 Kat and Hannah Carr, Churchtown, Ann and Patricia Sheridan, Donegal Town and Ronan Diver, Bavin. Extra draw for paid up members €500 Conal Diver, Bavin and Paddy Haughey, Carrick Upper, Carrick.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,800 this week’s numbers were: 22, 23, 24 and 25 winners were: €50 Alan Lafferty, Killybegs €30 Damien O’Donnell, Largymore €20 Aodh Boyle, Cottages, Kilcar and Margaret Cunningham, Bavin.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm so please support to be in with a chance of winning the Jackpot and thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €150 Donal Campbell €110 Margaret McShane €100 Eileen Gallagher €70 Francis Cunningham, Máire Byrne, Sarah McGinley, Nora Byrne, Catherine McBrearty and Mary T Byrne.

Urris

Thanks to all who attended our Presentation Night in the Strand Hotel on Friday night. One of our biggest numbers attending for some years and a great wee night was had by all looking back on a very successful year at this level. Thanks to all the coaches, Parents/Guardians and children for your support. Thanks to the management and staff of the Strand Hotel for looking after us and the lovely meal. Our MC was Susan McCarron. Our special guests were Donegal Ladies Player Teresa Doherty and Donegal County Player Martin McElhinney who presented all the awards on the night. A big thanks to both of them for attending. Thanks to all who helped out in any way prior to and on the night. Congratulations to all our Under Age players on a great Year. The main award winners for 2017 are:

Player of the Year:

U9 Girl: Katelyn Flanagan Kelly.U9 Boy: Joe Doherty (S) U10 Girls: Seannan McCaul, Ciara Devine & Clare Doherty. U10 Boy: Oisin Cooney. U11 Girl: Eimear Devine. U11 Boy: Jack Doherty. U12 Girl: Jenna Doherty. U12 Boy: Oisin Doherty. U13 Girl: Roseanna McConologue. U13 Boy: Dara Harkin. U14 Girl: Shauna Harkin. U14 Boy: Dean Harkin. U16 Girl: Jacklyn Duffy. U16 Boy: David McGonigle

AGM 2017: Thanks to all who attended our AGM on Sunday night. A comprehensive review of the year was given from financial to reports from club officers and all team managers from under age to senior.

The main officers elected for 2018 were as follows: Club President: Fr Charlie Logue. Vice President: Charlie Farren. Chairman: John J Friel.

Vice Chair: Mark Gilmore: Secretary: TBC. Asst. Secretary: TBC. Treasurer: Karen O'Donnell. Vice Treasurer: John Farren. PRO: Rose Kelly. Children's Officer: Susan McCarron. Cultural Officer: Shaun McDaid. Coaching Officer: Adrian Doherty. Healthy Club Officer: Grace Hession. ASAP Officer: Sean McDaid.

Various sub committees were formed and more will be formed in the coming weeks. The meeting concluded by wishing all officers and coaches continued success on and off the field of play in 2018.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday Nov 23rd: No jackpot Winner: Numbers drawn: 13, 14, 17 & 21. €15 winners: Breda Harkin, Urrismana. Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh. Mary Nc Gilloway, Roxtown. Dan McConnollogue, Clonmany. Denis Diver, Mindoran. Jackpot is now €4,380.

Congratulations to Naomh Colmcille on winning the Ulster Junior Club Football Final at the weekend.

Robert Emmett’s

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 2-10-22-25 and there was one match 3 winner. Next weeks jackpot is €2550 with the Bingo snowball of €1460.

The Club monster Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday the 16th December in St Mary’s Hall commencing at 7-45. There will be 10 draws on the night with 5 great prizes in each draw. Prizes will include bicycles, televisions, heating oil, coal, hampers, meal vouchers, meat vouchers, I Pads etc etc. a great opportunity to pick up that Christmas gift. A night not to be missed.

The club extends sympathy to the family and friends of the late James Doherty, Magherabouy, who passed away in the past week. May he rest In peace.

Malin

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are 5 great prizes, tickets cost 2 euro each or six tickets for 10 euro. The draw will take place on Sunday 17th of December at the Malin Bingo.

Dates to remember - This year’s AGM will be held on the 3rd of December at 3:00pm in the clubhouse – If anyone has any motions or issues they wish to be discussed please contact the club via the secretary Elaine McColgan, Strand Head, Malin, phone 0863902626 or by e-mail secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie before Friday. The minor board AGM will be held on Wednesday 29th of November at 8:30pm upstairs in the clubhouse.

The underage presentation will take place on the 10th of December in the clubhouse. The dinner dance will be held on the 20th of January.Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €700. The numbers drawn were 6-4-7-2-5-1-3 with the €50 going to Eamonn McCole, Beaugh. Next week’s jackpot is €750.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 21st are 8.7.1.2.4.5.6.3 Joe McNamee, Meenahorna matched 3 numbers and gets €60.00. Jackpot for the 28th is €7350

Handball training for 4th, 5th and 6th class will start on Monday 27th of November from 6.30pm - 8.00pm. €2 per child.

Annual club mass is on in the GAA centre on Thursday the 30th of November at 7.30pm.

The Bord na nOg AGM will take place on Tuesday 28th November at 7:30p.m. If you are unable to attend AGM but are interested in helping out with any particular age group, please text Paul McGlynn 086 8719166.

Senior board AGM is on Sunday the 10th of December at 5.00pm in the clubhouse.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto the numbers drawn out were 01-04-20-24 and the 2x€50 went to Eilish Mc Nelis, Derries &Margaret Mc Monagle, Fintown. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,400.

With the 2017 Inter County Season now finished we have finalising the details for the GAA Season Ticket for 2018. Season Ticket pricing for 2018 has been confirmed by our finance dept. The following pricing will apply: Adult Season Ticket €120 Juvenile Season Ticket €30 Adult Club+ Season Ticket €200

Naomh Conaill AGM will be held on Friday 1st December at 8pm in the community centre. Nomination forms can be collected from the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties and the co-op in Fintown. Asking all members to please attend this year AGM.

Naomh Conaill would like to Congratulate Leah McInnis on winning the county Scor na nOg title last weekend and is in the Ulster Semi Final of Scor na nOg this Sunday 3rd December in Co Tyrone.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €3200 in week 20 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 27th November 2017. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Marion Mc Anaw, Driminin and Sean Gillispie, Brookfield. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 16, & 22. The next draw takes place on Monday 4th December 2017.

Nominations for Four Masters Bord na nÓg 2018 team managers in Camogie, Boy Football and Hurling teams are now been sought. Nominations for the positons of 2018 Bord na nÓg Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, Registrar are also been sought.. Anyone interested should email fourmastersbordnanog@gmail.com

Four Masters' G.A.A. Club will hold their A.G.M. on December 9th 2017 at 8.00 pm in Doms Pier 1.

Nomination forms and motion forms will be available in Liam Mullins' shop and the Abbey Hotel next week. All nominations /motions must be with the secretary by 6.00 p.m. on Thursday December 7th.

Killybegs

The minor board AGM takes place on Monday, 4th December at 7.00pm in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park.

This will take place on Friday 1st of December at 6.30pm sharp upstairs in the Bayview Hotel.

Our annual presentation night will take place on New Years Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet'. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. The night includes a champagne reception, three course meal, celebrity guest appearances along with our annual club presentations and plenty of dancing to ring in the New Year. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35

The bingo jackpot was not won this week. Next weeks jackpot is €1,050! Bingo every week at 9.00pm in the Foresters Hall.

Kilotto numbers 7,19,20,22 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,800 There were 3 match 3 winners, Dessie McCabe, Ardara, Willie Tully, Tullycullion and Packie Gallagher, Stragar

Sean MacCumhaill’s

Sunday was a great day for the club with the Under-21 Footballers overcoming St. Naul’s 0.17 to 1.07 to lift the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure B Championship in O’Donnell Park. Well done to Mark O’Sullivan, Ruairi McLaughlin, Chris Doherty, Douglas McDaid, Aaron Kelly, James Beirne and Kevin Gallagher for the work put in in what was no doubt a long year. The team would like to express their thanks to all the supporters. Also, a special mention has to go to Michael McMenamin of McMenamin Building Contractors who sponsored the team polo shirts for the day. We’d like to thank all those who provided assistance in anyway, a special mention to Eddie Walsh who kept things lit up at night for us.

The Bingo takes place in The Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday night with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less. All are very welcome.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 8 and 13. There was one match 3 winner: Roseleen Boyle c/o the bingo who receives €150. Next week's jackpot is €4,700 and Gary Dunnion’s team is selling.

Cloughaneely

Clg Cloich Cheann Fhaola presents: Cinderella and her Ugly sisters on December 9th in Óstan Loch Áltan; doors open at 8:00 pm! A show NOT to be missed!! T Tickets are €15 and available from Óstan Loch Áltan, Eurospar Gortahork, Centra Falcarragh and Shane McGee’s Falcarragh!

Buíochas mór do gach duine a bhí i láthair ag oíche bhronnta Bhord na Mionúr in Óstan Loch Áltan Dé hAoine seo chaite. Buíochas speisialta don aoi speisialta, Ryan Mac Aodha as Cill Chartha. Comhghairdeas dona buachaillí agus na cailíní uilig a ndearnadh bronnadh orthu. Buìochas don tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir a bhì ina fhear an tì don òcaid..

There was a large turnout for the Minor board presentation on Friday evening past. Many thanks to Senior county star and Kilcar player Ryan McHugh, who was the special guest for the evening and to Fr Seán for hosting the evening. Many thanks to Moses Alcorn for being our photographer for the night!

There is currently a 2018 Cloughaneely calendar on sale for €5. The calendar contains pictures of teams from under-age right up to senior level and is a lovely memento to have. If anyone wishes to purchase a calendar please contact Martin Terry on 087-6699208. A great Christmas stocking filler!

The 2017 AGM will be held Sunday, Dec 3rd, in Óstan Loch Áltan at 5:00 pm. Nomination forms should have all been returned to Martin Duggan at this stage.

Numbers drawn Wednesday, Nov 22nd were 2,3,6,8,14,19! We had no jackpot winner. We had 1 match 5. Congratulations to Edward Muldowney, Magheroarty who wins the €100! Our jackpot next week is €3,500!

Anyone looking to take on the manager role of the Senior, Reserve, U-21’s for 2018 please submit your name in writing to Martin Duggan by the 29th of November.

Season tickets are now on sale! Prices are as follows: Adult Season Ticket- €120, Juvenile (U16 Season Ticket) - €30, Adult Club+ - €200

Realt na Mara

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 4 9 17 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Tina Love Sligo; Alex Hoey, Bundoran; Audrey Sheerin, Clyhore, Ballyshannon. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7100.

Ladies: Thanks to Des Cosgrove and all at SuperValu for facilitating the Ladies Bag Packing Fundraiser on Saturday last.Thankyou to all those who helped out especially co-ordinator Kevin O’Callaghan and everyone for contributing on the day.

Our Senior AGM will take place on Sunday December 10th at 2.30 pm in the Holyrood Hotel.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer. Tickets cost €10 euro and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the club

Letterkenny Gaels

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure in Letterkenny are currently stocking Club gear which includes replica jerseys, training tops, jackets, bobble hats, scarfs etc.

Indoor Camogie training continues every Friday evening from 6.30-7.45pm in the LYIT hall. Contact ‭(086) 816 3605‬ for more details.. All welcome.

Underage football training will resume indoors during February 2018. More details to follow.

Indoor Hurling continues in the Aura Leisure Centre every Thursday evening from 6.30 to 7.30. Open to boys from 4 to 14 years and girls 4 to 12 years. New players always welcome.

Bingo continues every Monday in Arena 7. The Jackpot this week is €5700. Lines are €40 and Houses are €130. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Aodh Ruadh

A reminder that the Annual General Meeting of Aodh Ruadh CLG takes place on Sunday 3rd December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Underage Football Awards Night: Aodh Ruadh looked back over a year of underage football in the Abbey Centre on Saturday evening, with a little help from county legend Frank McGlynn.

The Ladies AGM took place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh last Thursday. The following positions were filled Chairperson, Patricia Hill; Secretary, vacant; Treasurer, Siobhan O'Donnell; Senior manager, vacant; minor manager, vacant; under 16 manager, Barry Ward; under 14 management Paul Gillespie, Sylvester Maguire and John Hughes; under 12 manager, Karol Foley; under 10 manager, David Downey; under 8 manager, Eamonn O'Donnell. We wish all those appointed the very best for the coming season. Anyone interested in the vacant posts of secretary, senior manager and minor manager is invited to contact any committee member.

The Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling Committee will hold their AGM on Monday, 4th December at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

To maintain momentum on gathering the funds to have the running track at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh available early in 2018, a further fund-raiser will take place this Friday in Seán Óg's. Anyone interested in sponsoring one of the 12 races or in taking an advert for the night can make contact with Tom Daly on 087-2390410.

Despite stirring performances of Biddy The Darling and Tobin's Favourite Fódhla and Daithi Sheerin were unlucky not progress to the Scór na nÓg county final. Both are still only under 12 so they have time on their side and county honours are not far away for the pair.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,600. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 5, 9, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ronan Matthews; Pat and Monica Quinn, Saint Benildus Avenue; Teresa Herron, Bishop Street; Joe Gallagher, Rathmore; and Shaun McFadden, The Mall. Next draw is in The Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €5,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: RESERVE FOOTBALLERS.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results: Numbers: 1, 3, 6, 10, 22. Jackpot: No winner. €100 Winner: Mc Fadden children c/o Marion. Next weeks jackpot is €3650.

Bord na nÓg will be selling 2018 club calendars. These calendars will be made up mainly of photos of all our underage Boys and Girls teams from the past season and will be on sale at the underage presentation night in Rosnakill on the 3rd of December at 5pm and will cost €10.

Congratulations to Naomh Colmcille on their Ulster success at the weekend. A phenomenal achievement for such a small parish.

A special mention for our former soldier Shane McAteer who is part of the panel. Well done to all involved.

We were delighted to host Newbridge at the weekend in the Eoghan Gilmour memorial. Fanad won the game with a last minute point in what was a very sporting, entertaining and high quality game. Special credit to the Newbridge keeper who showed honesty and maturity beyond his years at the end of the game to confirm a Fanad point when the umpires went awol! A full range of pictures from the day are available on our Facebook page.

Gaeil Fhánada Private Members Draw: Congratulations to the three winners in the third of our quarterly draws, they are: €1000 - Ryan Hunter, Portsalon; €500 - Deirdre O Toole, Milford; €500 - Rose Friel, Rinboy.

Don’t forget the Underage Presentation Night takes place Sunday 3rd December.

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,700. The numbers drawn were 10, 14, 15, 17, 20. The €25 winners were Kathleen G, Sally Martin, Liam Mundy, Bridge & Eunan. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on Monday 4th December.

Our annual AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Friday 1st of December at 8pm.

Bord na nOg AGM on Sunday 3rd December Sunday at 5pm.

The Naomh Brid Dinner Dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince & Ann.

St Brigid’s Community Centre was the setting for the 2017 Scor na nOg final on Friday evening past. The centre was packed to capacity and the large crowd was treated to a fantastic night’s entertainment. Naomh Brid wish to thank the club members and can be proud of the turn out also to the helpers on the night particularly Jackie Carron, John Walls, and Brian Curristin for the ample cation.

CLUB SHOP: Now is the time to get moving with your Christmas shopping, why not give club gear an ideal present for any family member this Christmas. Everything you need from replica jerseys, hoodies, casual wear, smart jackets, & ladies range to choose from too. Earn rewards points click on Naomh Brid CLG online shop | O’ Neills GAA.

AN TEARMAINN

Lotto: Last week's draw took place in Nora's. Numbers drawn were 2, 10, 15 and 23. There was no Jackpot winner or Match 3 winner. Open draw winners were Oisín Harkin, Anna Ní Chnaimhsí, Aaron McClintock. Next week's draw takes place in The Glenveagh Inn with Kevin McElwaine and Conor Tinney co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,550.

Bingo at 9pm on Friday night at An Craoibhín. with €2,600 guaranteed in prizes, a jackpot sheet of €650 and a snowball of €3,100 on the night

This year's Minor Board presentation evening will be at 5pm on Sunday 3rd December in An Craoibhín.