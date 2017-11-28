Donegal Town's Abbey Hotel back as sponsor of Donegal GAA

Donegal GAA is delighted to announce the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town as our new Tier 2 Partner. The Abbey Hotel logo will appear on the rear of the new Donegal GAA jersey, training gear and on the team leisurewear.

The Abbey Hotel, located in the centre of Donegal Town is renowned for great entertainment, top live Irish bands, Country Music Weekends, it’s beautiful banqueting suite for weddings and events with sumptuous cuisine in the Market House Restaurant.

Director Liam Clancy spoke of the partnership “We are proud to be associated with Donegal GAA here at the Abbey Hotel and feel nostalgic about the history we have with Donegal GAA and supporters alike, we look forward to continued success for the teams and wish them all the best in the coming season”

Commenting on the deal, County Treasurer Cieran Kelly said: "We at Donegal GAA are delighted to welcome The Abbey Hotel as the new Tier 2 Partner for the next three years. The Abbey Hotel has a very long association with the GAA in Donegal where in the past they have been our main sponsor and have been great supporters of our teams and our games down through the years. I would like to thank Liam Clancy and everyone at the Abbey Hotel for coming on board. We hope to enjoy a very long and fruitful partnerships with the Abbey Hotel, KN Group our Title Sponsor & O'Neill Sports our Leisurewear Partner".

Kelly went on to thank Donall Barrett and the team at MCR GROUP, our previous Tier 2 Partner for their enormous contribution to Donegal GAA in the past number of years. He wished everyone involved with MCR GROUP all the best in the future.