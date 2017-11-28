DONEGAL U-21 FINAL REACTION: Modest Oisin Gallen pays tribute to his teammates

It’s hard to believe that the supremely talented and even more modest Oisin Gallen is only 17.

For the flame-haired Sean MacCumhaill’s corner forward plays with a poise and composure well beyond his tender years.

And already he has all the attributes, supreme first touch, exceptional vision, pace, confidence and accuracy, to make a really big player for the future.

It is also significant that his happy club chairman Terry O’Reilly believes that he, Chad McSorley and Carl Dunnion can make the step up to senior level.

Success and MacCumhaill’s have been relative strangers in recent years and Sunday’s big win will be a huge psychological boost for he Twin Towns.

And for a delighted Oisin it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“I will be 18 next July and this is just so brilliant to win this county title.

“We were waiting for it to come around all summer and then it was great as all the hard work paid off.

“No fault to any of the boys or the management as we really put in a big effort and thankfully it worked out well for us.

“Everyone has been training flat out and it has been a huge effort by all concerned."

When told that he is part of a very special ful- forward line, he said: “Chad and Carl really stepped up very well today and Chad won every ball that came into him and both of them showed what they can do.

“They kept us going from the start and St Naul’s were dropping men back and we had a dry spell and Chad and Carl just stepped up their game and moved us in front.

“But we just had to go at St Naul’s and that was the only way we could prevail and Chad and Carl and the rest of the boys did just that.

“There was no point in playing around in and around our own 45,we just had to go at them and we did and thankfully we managed to break through and there was loads of good running off the shoulder.

“We got the points and that is how it finished.

“We knew that St Naul’s would present a challenge with a few brilliant players and a defensive team but we knew that our hard work would pay off.

“This is a great victory for the club as we have not had much success in recent years and hopefully it will encourage us on to greater things in the future”.

And with players of the calibre of Gallen McSorley, Dunnion and Luke Gavigan, there could well be an exciting future on the Banks of the Finn.