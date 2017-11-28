McENIFF VIEW: 15 team club league best solution to county player issue

First of all this week, my congratulations to Naomh Colmcille on winning the Ulster Junior Club Championship. It is a major achievement.

Our club sent good wishes to them before the final. We beat them in the Intermediate final a couple of years ago and we went as far as the Ulster final but lost out on the day. But Naomh Colmcille have gone all the way and they now have a game against the British champions in Edinburgh. Hopefully they can come through that and be in the running to make an All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The win is a fitting tribute to their President, James Dowds, who passed away just a couple of weeks ago. He would be very happy looking down on their exploits on Saturday night.

On another club matter, tonight is a big night for all clubs with the annual regulations meeting in Ballybofey which will decide the make-up of the leagues for 2018. There are a lot of motions, probably too many, to be discussed. But I would hope that common sense will prevail. Delegates should not be afraid of change. The elephant in the room is the availability of county players. Playing for the county is now a full-time operation, training almost every day with in-house games at weekend.

I feel a 15-team league would give a better latitude with 5-6 star games and the top four playing semi-finals and final. At the moment with just 10 teams in the top divisions, there are five or six who are sure of staying in the division, but the rest are yo-yo teams.

I just hope that delegates pick the best of the motions, but it will not be easy.

OFF TO LONDON

The 1992 team are off to London next weekend as guests of the Donegal Association and Tir Chonaill. Seamus Carr and Tommy Ryan have made all the arrangements and there is a function on Saturday night. It is another weekend I am really looking forward to. I have said it many times that this bunch are a great set of boys.

Having attended the retirement function last weekend for four more of the 2012 All-Ireland winning team, I have no doubt that this bunch will also be held in the same high regard in the coming years.

Finally, congratulations to the Hegarty sisters from Moville, Ciara and Niamh, on winning All-Stars at the weekend - a great achievement.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell