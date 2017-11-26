DONEGAL CHAIR LATEST: Frankie Doherty joins race to replace Sean Dunnion as chairman

Frankie Doherty has confirmed that he will allow his name go forward for the contest of chair of Donegal GAA, joining Mick McGrath and Mary Coughlan in the race. The intentions of the other nominees (Aodh Mairtin O Fearraigh, Grace Boyle, Niall Erskine and Cieran Kelly) are not yet known.

St. Eunan's clubman, Doherty, who is the outgoing Vice-chairman, is one of seven nominees for the top position.

"I have been very encouraged by those clubs who have been in contact with me," he said.

"I have been around a long time and I feel I have plenty to bring to the table. I have been Assistant Treasurer in the past, as well as Vice Chairman and I have been Referees Administrator for longer than I care to remember.

"It's going to be interesting, and as it stands, yes, I will be contesting the position."

Mr. Doherty is also one of the nominees for the position of Vice Chairman.