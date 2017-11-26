Donegal athlete is second international female over the line at Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa

Caitriona Jennings from Letterkenny, was the second female international athlete to cross the line in The Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa earlier today. She was among 70 Irish participants who travelled to Ethiopia as part of the Orbis Ireland Team and 46,000 people who took part in the event.

This year’s group included Irish participants from counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford. Caitriona, who competed in the marathon event at the 2012 summer Olympics in London, raced as an elite runner in today’s 10km event.

Orbis has brought over 450 participants to Addis Ababa over the past 10 years and the sight-saving charity recruited its biggest ever squad of runners in 2017 as it strives to raise even more money in the battle against avoidable blindness.

Moss Cox, Chairman at Orbis Ireland said; “This is the tenth year that we have travelled to Addis Ababa for the Great Ethiopian Run. We are proud to mark this occasion with the biggest group to date. Due to their generosity, not to mention stamina and endurance, we are on target to raise over €120,000 for our work to eliminate avoidable blindness in some of the poorest regions of southern Ethiopia.”

Taking place in the world’s third highest capital city, the Great Ethiopian Run is a 10km race like no other. Members of the Orbis team lined up alongside over 40,000 competitors as they took to the streets to celebrate Ethiopia’s national sport.

Over a third of children in Ethiopia are affected by Trachoma, a blinding yet completely preventable eye disease. 1.2 million Ethiopians are blind, while a further 2.7 million suffer from a visual impairment. All funds raised go towards Orbis Ireland’s stated goal of eliminating this blinding disease, and restoring sight to the most rural villages in Ethiopia.

Each participant raised €4,000 for Orbis Ireland before embarking on the trip, and in the past 10 years Orbis’ participation in this event has generated over €850,000 for the vital work of saving the sight of thousands of people in some of the poorest regions of southern Ethiopia.