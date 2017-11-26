Goal-fest in Cavan as Donegal Youths earn draw

Matchday Two of the FAI Inter-youth League group stages saw Cavan/Monaghan and Donegal share the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Cavan Astro on a very cold ‪Saturday afternoon‬.

Cavan/Monaghan . . . 3

Donegal Youth League. . . 3

It was the home side who started the brighter and chances came and went for Dylan Molloy and Callum Lynch while Conor McHugh with a header and Edward O'Reilly had half chances for Donegal before the games opening goal arrived on 17 minutes.

The goal was well worked by the MCL which was finished to the net by Molloy.

Donegal though did get a foothold in the game and levelled on 39 minutes from the penalty spot when Shea Treanor tripped McHugh as a free was being floated into the area and he received a second yellow card from referee Stephen Rooney.

McHugh dispatched the penalty past Paddy Murphy in the home goal and the cheers had barely died down when Donegal added a second just before halft-ime when Ethan Coll got on the end of a sublime Darren Ferry cross to finish well.

Eamon McConigley's men were dominant in the early second half exchanges and squandered gilt-edged chances from a Ryan Higgins header and Darragh Greene shot within a couple of minutes while Murphy had to be at his best to somehow stop a McHugh rasper on 63 minutes.

The fourth goal was going to be all -important and it was Cavan/Monaghan who netted when Lynch fired home a deflected free kick on 70 minutes and that came after a super stop from Donegal netminder Eoin O'Boyle just moments earlier.

Donegal did not rest though and immediately regained the lead when Ryan Higgins slotted home with a neat finish. Remarkably the home side were level just two minutes later when some neat interplay between Lynch and Molloy saw Lynch hammer home from the edge of the area.

Donegal almost scored at the death but Fanad midfielder Paul Bradley forced Murphy into the save.

Donegal will know they will have to play a lot better if they are to get a win which would take them out of the group when they play Mayo in late January.



CAVAN/MONAGHAN: Paddy Murphy, Tim Palmer, Shane Greenan, Mark Stewart, Fahim Malik, Labula, Kwima, Corey McArdle, Dylan Molloy, Callum Lynch, Shane Gavan, Shea Treanor.Subs;Joseph Duffy for Palmer 51 mins, Jack Drumm for Malik 60 mins, Aiden Doherty for Gavan 76 mins, Aaron Heaslip for McArdle 88 mins, William McEvoy for Kwima 90 mins.

DONEGAL: Eoin O'Boyle, Darren Ferry, Dylan Neill, Ruairi Dennehy, Keelin Bogle, Conor McHugh, Dylan Brolly, Ed O'Reilly, Darragh Greene, Ethan Coll, Ryan Higgins.Subs; Paul Bradley for Neill 51 mins, Justin McGee for Greene 57 mins, Darren McElwaine for Brolly 76 mins.

REFEREE: Stephen Rooney