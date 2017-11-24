Katie-George Dunlevy wins two more honours at Sussex Sports Awards

Paralympic and World Gold medal cyclist, Katie-George Dunlevy, was the recipient of more awards last week.

The Crawley-based Dunlevy, whose father, John is from Mountcharles, has won both the University of Brighton Disabled Sports Personality of the Year award and the Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year award at the Sussex Sports Awards .

Now in its 15th year and held at The Grand Hotel on Friday, 17th November, Dunlevy was rewarded for her great success in 2017.

After securing gold and silver medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 on the tandem bike, Katie, who is registered as blind, wanted to add the World title to her list of honours. So, from the moment she and her pilot returned from Rio, training began once more. She stuck to a gruelling training schedule which often included three hours on the training bike followed by hours at the gym, even over Christmas, through injury and illness.

The World Championships took place in South Africa in September and Katie and her pilot, Eve McChrystal, competed in two races – the 31km individual time trial and the 85km road race. The pair won both races securing two more gold medals and the rainbow jersey awarded to the new world champions.

Since the Rio Games, Katie has been sharing her experiences, challenges and her motivations with hundreds of children across Crawley and the surrounding areas. She shows them her medals explaining the hard work, nutrition and dedication that she has needed to achieve what she’s done.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex Chief Executive said: “Katie’s hunger, drive, passion and determination is inspirational to us all. We all watched in awe as she competed in Rio last year and then to follow it up with even more success at the World Championships this year speaks volumes about her talent and character. It also says a lot about her that she gives up so much time to visit children to help motivate and inspire them, showing them no matter what they are up against it can be overcome. Congratulations Katie – these two awards are totally deserved.”