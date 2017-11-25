READ THE REID: Danny Cullen's great legacy

Naomh Colmcille from Newtowncunningham are the toast of the county these days having beaten Tattyreagh, Tyrone in the Ulster Junior club semi-final last weekend.

They face Belnaleck Art McMurrough from Fermanagh this Saturday evening in the final in Omagh. This is a tremendous achievement for Naomh Colmcille and I’m sure that the whole of Donegal will be hoping that they will now go on to make history for their club. To be honest, I never heard of Belnaleck but, after some research I discovered their location and read a little bit about their history.

Belnaleck is an Anglicised version of ‘Bealach na Leice’ meaning “pass of the flagstone”. I’m not sufficiently qualified in the Irish language to teach anyone but my former National School principal Danny Cullen would have been. Danny passed away last week and I, along with many others, are indebted to him for passing on his enthusiasm for the Irish language, Gaelic culture and Gaelic games. Danny’s history lessons were fascinating where he taught his pupils the value of our Irish heritage. Place names were one of his most interesting topics. He used to tell us that place names unveiled a lot about our history and geography. Gaelic Ireland (Irish: Éire Ghaidhealach) was the Gaelic political and social order, and associated culture, that existed in Ireland from the prehistoric era until the early 17th century. By 1607, Ireland was fully under English control, bringing the old Gaelic political and social order to an end. The Gaelic roots that defined early Irish history still persisted, despite this Anglicisation of Irish culture and politics, as Christianity became the prominent expression of Irish identity in Ireland.

Danny Cullen also taught us about the 1916 Easter Rising. A framed poster of the Irish Martyrs executed in Kilmainham Gaol hung on our classroom wall as it did in every National School then. Embedded in Irish culture then was the Catholic faith. Many of the martyrs were staunch Catholics and received the sacrament of reconciliation before their deaths.

In the Irish budget in October 2017 the government granted an increase of €2.5m for groups advocating for Irish language and Gaeltacht affairs, the language planning process, jobs created by Údarás na Gaeltachta, and various training programmes as Gaeilge.

While this is a tremendous commitment to the promotion of the Irish language, the same cannot be said for the government’s promotion of our most valuable tradition, the Catholic faith. In fact, they are adamant to take our Catholic faith out of schools and make it extinct. Our loss of faith has left us in a moral wasteland. Ardent secularists and militant atheists may well trump this as freedom and progression but for wider society it presents a huge challenge. Since the foundation of Irish state in 1922, religion cemented our social and moral framework. That was true up until about 40 years ago. Time will tell if Irish society will be better off without religion.

Fortunately, we were taught our Catechism at National School by Danny Cullen and our other teachers. Danny’s passing has evoked many memories. My passion for Gaelic games was heavily influenced by him, a fact which I mentioned when the Donegal team visited The Cross with the Sam Maguire Cup in 1992.

He coached us meticulously in a small field opposite the school daily. He was a wise man and some of his tactics I used until the day I hung up my boots. He introduced hurling into our community and no doubt his input in the early years ultimately influenced Setanta’s historic Ulster Club victory only recently. Danny Cullen was first and foremost a devoted family man. He was a terrific teacher who ensured that his pupils left his school well prepared for secondary education. His emphasis on Gaelic culture and tradition was an integral part of our education under his instruction. He told me after I played in an U-12 match against St. Eunan’s in Letterkenny that I would play senior inter-county football one day. How right he was. Because of his guidance in my early years, I have no doubt that his confidence in me played a crucial role in my development as a Gaelic footballer and also as an inter-county hurler.

Danny leaves a great legacy for the community and more importantly for his family. The people of his generation are few here now in the Finn Valley. My father was of the same era and they shared many of the rich core values of society which are waning with them.

I would like to extend my sympathy to Danny’s wife Bridget, sons Danny and Michael, and to his daughters, Bernadette and Charlotte. May he rest in peace.