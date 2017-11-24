DONEGAL U-20 MANAGER: Glenswilly's Gary McDaid set to lead Donegal U-20s in 2018

Donegal's new U-20 manager is Glenswilly's Gary McDaid.

McDaid will take charge of the new age group for 2018 and will have a strong backroom team at his disposal.

Among them are retired All-Ireland winner, Eamon McGee; Francie Friel and former county footballer, Brian Roper of Aodh Ruadh.

The new-look U-20 championship is set to run in conjunction with the Ulster Senior Championship. However, Any U-20 players that are listed on the senior 26 man squad, will not be available to the U-20 manager.

Donegal should have a strong U-20 squad, with all of the team that won the Ulster Championship in 2016 eligible, while there will be members of this year's U-17 and minor squads also in the mix.