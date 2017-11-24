ULSTER JUNIOR FINAL: Change of venue for Naomh Colmcille's big game

Naomh Colmcille's big game in the Ulster Junior club final on Saturday evening has been switched from Healy Park, Omagh to Celtic Park, Derry.

The Donegal champions will have a relatively short jouney now to play the Fermanagh champions Belnaleck.

The change of venue was notified by the Ulster Council in an email as below



Healy Park, Omagh was inspected today again and was deemed unplayable.



Therefore, the Ulster JFC Final will now take place in Celtic Park, Derry as outlined below:

Saturday 25th November:

AIB Ulster Football Junior Club Final (ET if necessary):

Belnaleck (Fear Manach) V Naomh Colmcille (Dún na nGall) at Celtic Park, Derry (7.00pm)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (An Cabhán)