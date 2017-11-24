ULSTER JUNIOR FINAL PREVIEW: Naomh Colmcille one game away from Ulster Junior glory

Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley said his players will hold no fear as they prepare for Saturday night’s Ulster Junior Club Championship final against Fermanagh’s Belnaleck Art McMurroughs.

The game at Healy Park in Omagh marks Naomh Colmcille’s first ever appearance in an Ulster Junior final and while Belnaleck are considered strong favourites to win, McKinley insists the underdogs tag will suit his team down to the ground.

“That’s the way it was for the semi-final against Tattyreagh,” McKinley said.

“In fact, it’s been like that since we played in the quarter-final in Donegal. Our players don’t mind that. If anything, the players thrive on it.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult test again. We know we have to play well and it’s going to be another massive battle to get over the line.”

Since last Saturday night’s dramatic win over Tattyreagh in their Ulster semi-final, the Naomh Colmcille management team quickly turned their attentions to their Fermanagh opponents.

They’ve watched DVDs of some of their recent games, and McKinley has been impressed by what he has seen of Belnaleck.

“They look a good side. They’ve got three players who played for Fermanagh in the Ulster Championship against Monaghan this year - Lee Cullen, Che Cullen and Kane Connor. So they’ve got plenty of quality.”

SUSPENDED

Connor was suspended for their Ulster quarter-final when they got the better of Down champions Dundrum last month. He returned as Belnaleck enjoyed a narrow one-point win over Doire Trasna of Derry in a closely fought semi-final in Clones.

The feeling is that Belnaleck have kept their best form for the right time of the season. As well as winning the Junior title in Fermanagh, they also clinched the Division Three title and are now just one game away from winning Ulster.

But they will meet a Naomh Colmcille team who are themselves, hungry for success.

The Newtowncunningham men dug deep when the pressure was on to see off the challenge of Tattyreagh last Saturday night with midfielder Daniel Clarke kicking a memorable winning free deep into injury time.

Clarke will once again have an important role to play in the final and while there are small injury concerns over goalkeeper John Roulstone and centre half-back, Ciaran Devine, the team isn’t expected to be much-changed from the semi-final.

The squad trained on Monday night and were due to train again last night (Wednesday).

“At this stage, the last thing you need is a player getting hurt in training,” McKinley said.

“But we’ve been able to work on a few things and come Saturday night, we’ll be ready.”

Throw-in at Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday is 7pm.