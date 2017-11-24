DONEGAL GAA CHAIRMAN UPDATE: McGrath to face contest from Coughlan for chair

The position of chairman of the Donegal Co. Board, which becomes vacant this year, is likely to be contested.

There are six names nominated to replace Sean Dunnion, who steps down after five years in the post.

Those nominated include current vice-chairman Frankie Doherty; Mick McGrath, current treasurer Cieran Kelly; Mary Coughlan, Grace Boyle and Niall Erskine.

Former member of the Donegal Executive, Mick McGrath confirmed to the Donegal Democrat on Monday that he was going to be a contender, while it is learned that former Tánaiste, Mary Coughlan, who is the current club secretary at St. Naul’s, is allowing her name to stay in the contest..

Speaking to the Democrat, Mick McGrath said: “I have been a member of the National Referees’ Development Committee for the last two years and I hadn’t given the position much thought,” said the former official.

“But a number of clubs have been in touch with me and after giving it some consideration and discussing it with the family, I have decided to allow my name go forward.

“And I have informed the county secretary of my intention to be a candidate and that I will not be withdrawing beforehand or on the day.”

McGrath contested the chairman position five years ago, losing out by nine votes to Sean Dunnion.

When contacted yesterday, Mary Coughlan confirmed that she was leaving her name in the race.

The Democrat tried to contact Niall Erskine yesterday but were unsuccessful. It is not known what the Killybegs man’s intentions are. He is currently a Trustee of the Association, a role which he will relinquish at GAA Congress in early 2018.

The Donegal GAA Convention is on Friday, December 8th, in Jackson’s Hotel.