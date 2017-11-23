THE SPORTING DIARY: An easy solution to Donegal's club league programme

Four more legends are honoured

If there’s one thing that we do well in the GAA in Donegal, it’s the honouring of our All-Ireland heroes.

On Saturday night last, four more of the victorious 2012 team were presented with their Green Jackets at the annual GAA Banquet. And what a quartet - four of the most talented footballers ever to represent the county. They leave so many memories - Christy Toye and Neil Gallagher, two of the most modest men you will ever meet. Just listening to their interviews with Tom Comack (www.donegaldemocrat.com) they were so humble about their achievements and so proud to wear the county jersey.

Rory Kavanagh had come back for one last hurrah and will remain one of the most elegant footballers to play for the county, while Karl Lacey will go down in history as our most decorated player with four All-Stars. Can anyone match that?

There is so much you could say about all four - Christy Toye starring as a minor in the Ulster minor final of 1989 as a 16-year-old (alongside Colm McFadden) and hearing Mickey Moran saying ‘you don’t coach a player like Christy Toye’ when he brought him into the senior panel.

Neil Gallagher, I would say because of his modesty, did not make the breakthrough until his mid-twenties, but I will always remember his display for Glenswilly’s U-21s in a final in Ardara when he ran the show. Later he would do the same at county and senior club level - we only know how good he was when he is not there!

Karl Lacey was our best marker for years but then Jim McGuinness released him to centre half-back and he blossomed, but again one thing stands out - his quick hands in the tackle, which should be used as a blueprint for defensive coaching.

Rory Kavanagh also took a little while to blossom, but when he added the physicality to his subtle skills, he became a real player and the perfect foil for Big Neil at midfield.

Karl and Rory already have roles at coaching level with county teams and that is a positive.

And although all four have really enjoyed their success with Donegal, we, as supporters, must never forget the effort and time that they have put into their careers which made our journey such a joyous one.

Enjoy your retirement boys!



Club League dilemma

On Monday night club delegates will gather in Ballybofey to decide how the club leagues will be run in 2018.

I have visited this dilemma in this column before. I have put forward the idea that clubs must forget about county players and play their games. The debate can go on for hours and hours, but at the end of the day if the ordinary club player is to have a schedule of games, then games must be fixed at the start of the year and the fixtures adhered to.

To minimise the impact of playing without county players, changes could be made regarding relegation. The bottom two clubs could play-off with the loser relegated. The winner could then play-off with the runner-up in the division below. The winners of Divisions 2, 3 and 4 would be promoted.

I would also see the present format of 10 team Divisions One, Two and Three remaining.

Looking at the 2018 calendar there are five weekends in April; four in May; four in June and five in July - which is 18 weeks.

I would propose that to allow for the Donegal Gaeltacht competition, on the weekend of Donegal’s first championship game against Cavan (13th May) the teams that don’t have a league game on May Bank Holiday weekend catch up on that weekend.

The teams taking part in the All-Ireland Gaeltacht should have to play their catch-up games on the weekend of June 15/16/17.

That would mean that by the end of July, clubs would have 17 league games played. The final game could be played on the first weekend of August.

If Donegal’s seniors are not involved in games August then the club Championship group games could be played on 12th, 19th and 26th August. Quarter-finals could take place on weekend of 9th September; semi-finals on weekend of 23rd September with the County Final on October 7th.

League relegation games could be scheduled for intervening weeks between championship quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final where possible.

There would be a definite fixture list and there would be a closed season for November and December.

Re the plan below, the league could be started in March and allow the August Bank Holiday a free weekend. But the main point of my plan is that ordinary club players could look at the schedule and know that they would have games throughout the summer.



LEAGUE PLAN FOR 2018

(Games to go ahead with or without county players. Dates are for Sunday, but can be Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

April 1 (Rd 1); April 8th (Rd 2); April 15th (Rd 3); April 22nd (Rd 4); April 29th (Rd 5)

May 6 (Rd 6); May 12th (catch up for Gaeltacht Co.); May 19th (Rd 7); May 26th (Rd 8)

June 3 (Rd 9); June 10 (Rd 10); June 17 (Rd 11); June 24 (Rd 12)

July 1 (Rd 13); July 8 (Rd 14); July 15 (Rd 15); July 22 (Rd 16); July 29 (Rd 17)

August 5 (Rd 18, last game of League)

August 12th - Championships - Group games (1)

August 19th - Championships - Group games (2)

August 26th - Championships - Group games (3)

Sept 2nd - All-Ireland football final

Sept 9th - Championship quarter-finals

Sept 23rd - Championship semi-finals

October 7th - Donegal Co. final



Good luck Naomh Colmcille

The best of luck to Donegal junior champions, Naomh Colmcille, in their quest to win an Ulster title on Saturday night in Omagh. They have defied the odds so far and have improved with every game. There is no reason why they can’t go all the way. The influence of the late James Dowds is with them. How he would have enjoyed this journey.

James, who was the life and soul of the club for many years, was given a great send-off just over a week ago in Newtown and there were many stories of his wit and wisdom at the funeral. I’ll just share a couple of them. One was that the club AGM one year was held in the back of Willie’s Toye’s bus. Only four turned up and James felt it would be easier and cheaper for Willie to keep the bus running rather than heating a room for four people.

Another was recounted by Michael McMenamin about a County Board meeting where Brian McEniff was returned as manager for one of his many terms in the job. There had been a number of names in the hat, but they withdrew on the night, prompting James to say: “Weren’t we lucky that them four men withdrew from the contest!”