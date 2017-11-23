Harte of the Matter: Time to find a role for Brian Kerr

I see Brian Kerr's name being mentioned for a possible managerial role in the Irish team.

I think Kerr has had his day and wasn't successful, so where this story emanated from, God only knows.

In fairness, Brian Kerr has a lot to offer and maybe a role in assisting O'Neill and Keane would be more appropriate. His days of managing the national team have passed but he'd be an ideal man to get the domestic game closer to the professional set-up.

Maybe he'd have a role in that regard but not managerial as he's been in the cold too long. His local knowledge of the game would be invaluable at this stage. He has a wealth of local knowledge that is sadly missing at present.

We will follow that story with interest over the Christmas period as there must be big changes made if we are to qualify for the next Euros or the World Cup after that. We are at a crossroads in international soccer and the future of soccer in Ireland will be determined by these actions.

The futures of O'Neill and Keane are safe. They will not want to go out on that bad result and hopefully they have enough sense to continue. O'Neill hasn't committed to carrying on but on reflection I think he will commit himself to the cause Keane may have different ideas as he wants to be manager but I don’t think this will happen. There is pride in his playing days and he won't want to be remembered as someone involved with a team that got hammered 5-1 at home by Denmark.

What's the future of soccer on our island? It doesn't look good today. When will they get back to competing with the best? The shortage of players coming through is alarming.

There was a time when we had an abundance of Premiership or First Division players and now we are putting teams out that are from the lower leagues or aren't featuring in first team selections at their clubs.

It's a shame after such a hopeful few months, that 2017 would end like this for Irish international soccer. Here’s hoping 2018 brings new hopes, ambitions and even a few new goals as well.