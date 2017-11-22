Busy night for Donegal club delegates at critical Regulations Meeting on Monday night next

One of the most important meetings on the Donegal GAA calendar takes place on Monday night next in Ballybofey when clubs decide the Regulations for the coming year.

The big issue down for decision will be the make-up of the club leagues for 2018. In all there are 48 motions down for decision on the night, most of them to do with the club leagues.

The motions have been circulated to clubs and the Democrat has got a copy of the motions, which we reproduce here in full.

Proposed Regulations 2018

Amend Regulation 10:

County Committee meetings start at 8.30pm sharp and that a report from each member of the executive is circulated by the County Secretary to the clubs via email 7 days prior to the meeting’. (Naomh Ultan)

This will give delegates for time to consult on any matters with the club executive prior to the County Committee meeting.

Amend Regulation 10:

County Committee meetings start at 8.30pm sharp and that a report from each member of the Executive and the County Referees’ Administrator is circulated by the County Secretary to the Clubs via email 3 days prior to the meeting” (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Amend Regulation 21.

When an Adult Club reaches a County Quarter Final, Semi Final or Final, the club must supply the team list to the County PRO at least 3 days in advance of the game being held where a published handout/match programme is planned. Penalty for non-compliance is a €500 fine. (CLG Naomh Naille)

New Regulation

For all championship games, at group stages, that a programme/team list of both home and visiting teams be made available for supporters.

That the visiting team club secretary supply a numbered list of players to be used in the fixture to the home club secretary at least 48 hours in advance of the fixture.

That both teams field as per list, exception being where a player needs to change a jersey during a game. ( Tearmann)

Amend Regulation 22

Remove Line 3. Operation of Star Fixtures. (Na Ceithre Maistír)

Amend Regulation 22.

Craobh sóisear agus sinsear na condae a bheith páirteach ins an “Fixtures Master plan” (Senior and Junior Gaeltacht Championships be included in the fixtures master plan.) (Cill Chartha)

Amend Regulation 25:

Adult football championships to be graded for all teams from Senior A to Junior C levels (i.e. including reserve teams). Two teams from the same club cannot play in the same championship in any year.(Naomh Adhamhnain)

Amend Regulation 25.

Adult Football Championships, Increase the number of grades of Adult Football Championships from 7 to 12, by including the U20 A,B & C Championship structures and Craobh Sinsear & Sóisear na Condae (Senior and Junior Gaeltacht Championships) (Cill Chartha)

Amend Regulation 25:

Apart from obvious changes where the years referred to need to be updated eg 2017 to 2018 or 2018 to 2019, Realt na Mara are proposing two changes to this regulation. We propose the existing paragraph I be replaced with:

I - The two remaining losing teams Senior Championship teams are both relegated to play in the 2019 Intermediate Championship. The two remaining Intermediate Championship losers play-off with the loser relegated to the 2019 Junior Championship.

This would replace the existing regulation which refers to a play-off between the two losing teams in the Senior Championship and only one being relegated to the 2019 Intermediate Championship.

We propose the following replacement for the existing paragraph J

J – Both finalists of the 2018 Intermediate Championship shall qualify to play in the 2019 Senior Championship. The winner of the 2018 Junior Championship shall qualify to play in the 2019 Intermediate Championship.

This would replace the existing regulation J which stipulates that only the Intermediate Championship winners are promoted.(Realt Na Mara)

Amend Regulation 29

As per the final league positions of the 2017 season.

Division 1

1

CLG Chill Chartha

2

Naomh Ádhamhnáin

3

Naomh Conaill

4

St Michael's

5

Glenswilly

6

Gaoth Dobhair

7

An Clochán Liath

8

Milford

9

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

10

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Home & Away, 18 x games in total, Top 4 play semi-finals 1 v 4 & 2 v 3 with the winners playing in the League Final. Last placed team automatically relegated. Second last placed team v second placed team in Division 2 in relegation/promotion playoff.

Games continue with or without county players.



Division 2

1

Realt na Mara G.F.C

2

Four Masters

3

Ardara

4

Gleann Fhinne

5

Naomh Columba

6

CLG An Tearmainn

7

Málainn

8

Sean Mac Cumhaill

9

Naomh Muire, Íochtar Na Rosann

10

CLG Naomh Náille

Home & Away, 18 x games in total, First placed team automatically promoted. Second placed team v second last placed team in Division 1 in relegation/promotion playoff. Last placed team automatically relegated. Second last placed team v second placed team in Division 3 in relegation/promotion playoff.

Games continue with or without county players.



Division 3

1

CLG Bun Cranncha

2

CLG Na Cealla Beaga

3

Gaeil Fhánada

4

Red Hughs

5

Moville

6

Burt

7

Naomh Bríd

8

Naomh Ultan

9

Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh

10

Na Rossa

Home & Away, 18 x games in total, First placed team automatically promoted. Second placed team v second last placed team in Division 2 in relegation/promotion playoff. Last placed team automatically relegated. Second last placed team v second placed team in Division 4 in relegation/promotion playoff.

Games continue with or without county players.



Division 4

1

Letterkenny Gaels

2

Na Dúnaibh

3

Naomh Colmcille

4

CLG Carndomhnaigh

5

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin

6

Urris

7

Roibeard Eimid

8

Naomh Pádraig Leifear



9

Pettigo

Home & Away, 16 x games in total, First placed team automatically promoted. Second placed team v second last placed team in Division 3 in relegation/promotion playoff.

Division 5 North & Division 5 South

Reserve teams of Clubs in Division 1 & 2 to be split equally on a regional basis, North & South as decided by the CCC. Semi-finals to be played as follows: N1 v S2 and N2 v S1. Winners of the semi-finals to play in the Division 5 League Final. The games shall be 15 a side. However, if one team has only 13 players then this game must be 13 a side.

Division 6 North & Division 6 South

Reserve teams of Clubs in Division 3 & 4 to be split equally on a regional basis, North & South as decided by the CCC. Semi-finals to be played as follows: N1 v S2 and N2 v S1. Winners of the semi-finals to play in the Division 6 League Final.

The games shall be 15 a side. However, if one team has only 13 players then this game must be 13 a side.

Division 7

1

Naomh Columba

2

Gleann Fhinne

3

Glenswilly

4

Naomh Ádhamhnáin

5

Naomh Conaill

6

Sean Mac Cumhaill

7

Ardara

The Division 7 league shall consist of: The Third teams of Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 and shall be 15 a side. However, if one team has only 13 players then this game must be 13 a side. Top team wins the league.



Note: In all league divisions, where teams end on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Guide is applied. League table positions shall be determined as per Riail 6.21(4)(c) & 6.38 T.O. 2017. (Na Ceithre Maistír)

Amend Regulations 25, 26, 27, 28 & 29

Number of teams in the league to remain the same but link with the following year's Championship structure as follows:

A. The Senior Championship to be made up of the 10 teams in Division. 1 and the top 6 teams in Division 2 (if the Intermediate Champions are from outside top 6, it would be top 5)

Teams who finish in league positions 1 to 4 to be seeded first and teams 5 to 8 to be 2nd seeds.

Drawn in 4 groups with 3 games each.

B. The Intermediate Championships be made up from the remaining 4 teams in Div. 2 and the top 8 teams in Div. 3. The 4 teams from Div. 2 to be seeded.

Draw 4 groups of 3 with each team playing each other home and away.

Top 2 teams in each group qualify for Quarter-finals.

C. The Junior A & B Championships be made up from the remaining 2 teams in Div.3 ( who would be seeded ) and the 8 teams in Div. 4.

Draw 2 groups of 5 with each team playing each other home and away. (4 games each )

Top 2 from each group qualify for Semi-finals.

D. Senior C Championship for Div. 5 teams remain the same.

E. League Promotion/ Relegation

Top team in each Div. would be champions and promoted accordingly.

Bottom team relegated automatically with 2nd bottom team playing 2nd top team in the Div. below, in a relegation/promotion game.

Rules and regulations to be adjusted accordingly. (Cill Chartha)

Amend Regulation 28 to read as follows:

Leagues there will be four divisions of adult football leagues the senior league will consist of :

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Relegation / promotion subject to decision by County Committee as per R 3.20 T.O 2017(An Clochan Liath)

Amend Regulation 29 to read as follows :

Division 1

15 team league made up of the 10 teams that contested Division 1 2017 plus the top 5 teams at the conclusion of Division 2 2017

Each team to play 7 fixtures at home and 7 fixtures away, 14 rounds of league games via a draw system

Bottom 2 at the end of the league 2018 are relegated to Division 2 for 2019, to be replaced by the winner and runner up from Division 2 in 2018

Team that finishes top of the league wins it outright

Division 2

15 team league made up of the 5 remaining teams that contested Division 2 2017 that would not have migrated to the new Div 1 plus the 10 teams from Division 3 2017.

Each team to play 7 fixtures at home and 7 fixtures away, 14 rounds of league games via a draw system

Winner and runner up promoted to Division 1 for 2019

Bottom 2 at the end of the league 2018 are relegated to Division 3 for 2019, to be replaced by the winner and runner up from Division 3 in 2018

Team that finishes top of the league wins it outright

Division 3

8 team league made up from the teams that competed in Division 4 2017. Each team to play each other home and away giving each team 14 games.

Winner and runner up promoted to Division 2

Bottom 2 at the end of the league 2018 are relegated to Division 4 for 2019, to be replaced by the winner and runner up from Division 4 in 2018

Highest placed team wins the league outright

Division 4

8 team league made up from the teams that competed in this year’s Division 5. Each team to play each other home and away giving each team 14 games

Winner and runner up promoted to Division 3

No relegation from Division 4

Where teams end on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Guide is applied

League table positions shall be determined as per Rial 6.20(4)(c) and 6.37 T.O 2016

The reserve league shall consist of: the reserve teams of Div 1, Div 2 and Div 3 and all reserve games across all divisions shall be 13-a-side(An Clochan Liath)

Amend Regulation 28:

There shall be four divisions of adult football leagues. The senior leagues shall consist of:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4.(Realt Na Mara)

Amend Regulation 29:

Senior League Competitions 2018

Division 1 and 2 made up of 15 teams

Division 1 would include all 10 teams who played in Division 1 in 2017 and the top 5 teams in Division 2 at the end of the 2017 season

Division 2 would consist of the remaining 5 teams in Division 2 at the end of the 2017 season; the top 8 teams from Division 3 at the end of the 2017 season; and, the top 2 teams from Division 4 at the end of the 2017 season

Division 3 would consist of 8 teams or 9 teams at the discretion of the County Board

Division 3 would consist of the bottom two teams from Division 3 at the end of the 2017 season; the teams from third to eighth in Division 4 at the end of the 2017 Season; and, the top team from Division 5 at the end of the 2017 season. The team that finished eight in Division 4 in 2017 may opt to play in Division 4 in 2018 subject to discussion with the County Board.

Division 4 would consist of the any Third teams of Division 1 and 2 teams and the bottom team of Division 4 in 2017 if that team opts to join them. Games in Division 4 shall be 15 a side. However, if one team has less than 15 players then this game must be 13 a side.

In Division 1 and Division 2 the league title be decided by playoffs between the top 4 teams in the respective divisions. In the first playoff round the top team plays, at home, against the team in fourth position and the team in second place plays, at home, against the team in third position. The two winners play off – at a neutral venue - for the Division 1 and Division 2 League titles. The two teams qualifying for the final in Division 2 are both promoted to Division 1 for the 2019 season. Where teams end on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Guide are applied. These are outlined in paragraph 23

The bottom four teams in Division 1 and Division 2 playoff to decide who is relegated. The team in 12th place plays, at home, to the team in 15th place, while the team in 13th place plays, at home, to the team in 14th place. The losers of these games are relegated.

League table positions shall be determined as per Rial 6.20(4)(c) & 6.37 TO 2016.

Every team in Division 1 plays each other once. Each team will have seven home and seven away games. Where applicable venues are reversed each year, ie if Team A played Team B at home in 2018 if both teams are in the same Division in 2019 then Team B will have home venue.

Every team in Division 2 plays each other once. Each team will have seven home and seven away games. Where applicable, venues are reversed each year, ie if Team A played Team B at home in 2018 if both teams are in the same Division in 2019 then Team B will have home venue.

Every team in Division 3 plays each other twice.

Every team in Division 4 plays each other twice.

In Division 3 and Division 4 the league title be decided by playoffs between the top 4 teams in the respective divisions. In the first playoff round the top team plays, at home, against the team in fourth position and the team in second place plays, at home, against the team in third position. The two winners play off – at a neutral venue - for the Division 3 and Division 4 League titles.

The two top teams in Division 3 are both promoted to Division 2 for the 2019 season. There is no compulsory relegation from Division 3 to Division 4.

There is no promotion from Division 4 to Division 3.(Realt na Mara)

Amend Regulation 29:

Propose that League to stay the same with 4 Divisions. Each team play each other once with the top 5 playing off for promotion and bottom 5 playing off for relegation. A number of star games could be included in this proposal. The shortfall in games to be made up of a regionalised league minus County play. (Malainn)

Amend Regulation 29. League Competition 2018

Division 1 made up of 10 teams

At the end of the 2018 division 1 league the bottom 4 teams be relegated. Where teams are on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Gide is applied.

Division 2 made up of 10 teams

At the end of the 2018 division 2 league the top 2 teams be promoted and the bottom 6 teams be relegated. Where teams are on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Gide is applied.

Division 3 made up of 10 teams

At the end of the 2018 division 3 league the top 2 teams be promoted and the bottom 6 teams be relegated. Where teams are on equal points the relevant terms of the Official Gide is applied.

Every team in division 1,2 and 3 plays each other home and away

Division 4 to consist of the remaining teams.

The first 8 rounds to be played home and away and the remaining games to be played as single fixtures. At the end of the 2018 division 4 league 2 teams be promoted.

League table positions shall be determined as per rial 6.21(4)(c) and 6.38 T.O 2017

The reserve league will consist of the reserve teams of division 1, division 2, division 3 and division 4 and shall be 15 aside, however if one team has 13 players then it must be 13 aside

Senior games in all divisions (1,2,3,4) would precede the reserve game except where clubs agree otherwise.

The division 5 league shall consist of the third teams of division 1, 2, and 3 and shall be 15 aside. However if one team has only 13 players then this game must be 13 aside. ( Naomh Mhuire, Conmhaigh)

New Regulation:

In the event of the league staying the same as 2017 Malin propose the regionalisation of the reserve league. (Malainn)

New Regulation:

There shall be four reserve leagues each consisting of 8 teams. The teams entering each division be decided on a regional basis. The teams that play in each regional Division be decided by the CCC.

The games shall be 15 a side. However, if one team has less than 15 players then this game must be 13 a side.

Every team plays each other home and away

The top two teams in each Division play a regional final to determine the league winners.

At the end of the league section of the games there be a four county straight knock-out competitions A, B, C and D.

The top two teams in each Regional League enter the A competition; the third and fourth the B competition; the fifth and sixth the C competition; and, the seventh and eight the D competition.

The top teams in each Division play at home in the A competition against the team which ended second in one of the other three regional leagues as decided by a draw. The winners progress to semi-finals at neutral venues and the winners of the semis play a final at a neutral venue.

A similar format be followed for the B, C and D competitions, ie in the quarterfinals the 3rd place teams play at home in the B competition, the 5th place teams at home in the C competition and the 7th place team at home in the D competition.

Should there be more than 32 teams wishing to participate in the Reserve Leagues then some leagues will consist of nine teams and the team ending ninth in each Division will playoff with the team in eight place (who will have home venue) to remain in the D competition.

Should there be less than 32 teams and one or more leagues have 7 teams, then there would be a random draw for the teams ending seventh as to whether they play a home quarterfinal or receive a bye to the semi-final.(Realt na Mara)

Amend Regulation 28

There shall be four Divisions of Adult football

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4 (Previously Div 5)

Relegation/Promotion shall be subject to decision by County Committee as per R.3.30 T.O 2016.(Naomh Columba)

Amend Regulation 29.

League Competition 2018 onward.

Division 1 & 2 will be made up of 15 teams.

Division 1 made up of the 10 teams who competed in Division 1 in 2017 plus the top five teams in Division 2 at end of 2017 season.

Division 2 made up of remainder of Division 2 plus the ten teams who would have been competing in current Division 3 for 2018.

Division 3 made up of two teams relegated from Div 3 in 2017 plus bottom six teams from Div 4 in 2017.

Division 4 will remain as old division 5.

The reserve league shall consist of :The Reserve Teams of Div. 1, Div. 2 & Div. 3 and shall be 15 a side, however if one team has thirteen players then it must be thirteen a side.

League winners will be team who tops the table at end of season with all matches played.

Relegation/Promotion shall be subject to decision by County Committee as per R.3.30 T.O 2016.

Each team in Division 1 & 2 will play 7 home games & 7 away games.

Division 3 teams will play each other home & away.

In the event of teams equal on points for promotion /relegation Riail 6.21(4)(c) T.O, Cuid 2017 shall apply.(Naomh Columba)

Amend Regulations 28 & 29

To amend the current All County league structures to provide for three divisions of thirteen clubs for a trial period of two years.

Structure Of Divisions in All County League.

Thirteen clubs in each division for Year 2018. To be achieved by (a) the ten division 1 teams from2017 combining with the top three teams from division 2 2017. (b) The remaining seven teams from division 2017 combining with the top six teams from division 3 2017. (c ) the remaining teams from divisions 3 2017 and divisions 4 2017 combining to form division 3 2018.

Each club will play a single round of six fixtures at home and six fixtures away over the course of the season.

The fixtures in terms of Home and Away will reverse the following year but the order may be subject to change prior to the commencement of the leagues at the CCC’s discretion.

Members of county playing panels (Senior and Under 20) shall be eligible to play in all rounds of the All County Leagues.

All County B League (Reserve) will be run in tandem and will be competed for by each clubs second team.

The club finishing first in each division shall be that divisions champions for that year.

The bottom two clubs shall be relegated from division 1 to division 2 and from division 2 to division 3.

The top two clubs shall be promoted from division 3 to division 2 and from division 2 to division 1.

A Clubs B (reserve) team shall be promoted or relegated in line with its first teams finishing position.

All clubs final positions within each division shall be determined in compliance with R.6.38 & R6.21(Na Cealla Beaga)

Amend Regulation 28 & 29:

Adult football leagues to be graded for all teams (i.e. including reserve and current Division 5 teams) from Division 1 downwards to the lowest division. Two teams from the same club may play in the same league in any year.(Naomh Adhamhnain)

Leave Regulations 28 & 29 as they are.

We propose that the League format stays the same as 2017 format with all relegations and promotions from 2017 league standings.(Baile Na nGalloglach)

New Regulation

We propose all league games be played before the quarter final stages of the championship. (Baile Na nGalloglach)

New Regulation:

That the 2018 All County Leagues be completed before the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships commence. (CLG Naomh Conaill)

New Regulation:

Structure Of Divisions in the Regional Leagues.

There shall be five Regions. South, South West, East, North West & Inishowen.

The CCC shall decide on which clubs will make up each region and shall inform County Committee at its February meeting.

Each club will play a single round of fixtures on a home and away basis over the course of the season. Members of county playing panels (Senior and Under 20) shall be eligible to play in the Regional. The home club shall retain all gate receipts after expenses.

B Regional Leagues (Reserve) will be run in tandem and will be competed for by each clubs second team. These games will be played on a Thirteen (13) a Side basis.

Any Team which fails to fulfil a Regional League fixture and has the points for the fixture awarded to an opposing team shall also forfeit two points per each unfilled regional fixture from their total in the corresponding All County League Division. There will be no monetary fine for failing to fulfil Regional League fixtures.

The two highest placed teams in each regional league will contest the final of that region. The gate money accruing from the final shall be split between the two participating teams after expenses have been met.

Each regional Final shall be played at the home venue of the highest placed club in the respective League and a Cup will be presented to the winning club. (Na Cealla Beaga)

Amend Regulation 30:

Grading/eligibility of Players. All grading shall be effected in compliance with R.3.20 (ii). Clubs playing at senior and Intermediate championship grades be required to submit a list of their first 15 players who shall be ineligible to play in any B competitions, with one exception. The exception is if a first 15 listed player that is not a senior county panelist has missed six successive league and championship matches, eg because of a serious injury, they be allowed play their first comeback game on return with their Reserve team. To prevent abuse of this rule it should only be allowed twice per club per season. Those clubs with three adult teams … Division 5 leagues.(Realt Na Mara)

Remove Regulation 32 ( Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation 32 be deleted.

" Star Games " degrades the Senior League competition, when the top teams can't play each other with their County players. Also, for teams battling relegation, it's unfair as they may have fixtures against the top teams when all players available. (Cill Chartha)

Regulation 37. be amended to read as follows:

"Any club that fails to fulfil a league fixture shall concede home advantage for same fixture in the following season's league, (if relegated/promoted, they concede to team they replace) and fined €300 (Div. 1 & 2 teams), €150 (Div.3,4 & 5)". (Cill Chartha)

Amend Regulation 37

Clubs who fail to fulfil a league fixture shall be fined the following; Adult First Team €500, Adult Reserve Team €200 for each unfulfilled fixture where the CCC Secretary has been given sufficient notice to ensure that the other team involved and referee do not field. A club will be compensated within the limits of the fine for travelling expenses if they have travelled and a fixture is not being fulfilled. (CLG Naomh Naille)

Amend Regulation 37:

‘Any club that fails to fulfil a league fixture shall be fined the sum of €100 for each unfulfilled fixture, where the CCC Secretary have been given sufficient notice to ensure the other team involved and Referee, do not field. Clubs will be compensated for travelling expenses incurred within the limit of the fine.’

Amend the same by inserting after ‘€100’ and replace ‘for each unfulfilled fixture, where’ the following;- ‘where the club not fulfilling the fixture has given a full 3 days notice from the time of the official fixture thus ensuring’.

Also insert after the full first sentence of the Regulation the following full sentence:- ‘Where the club not fulfilling the fixture has not given 3 full days notice from the time of the fixture then that club will be fined a sum of €300’. Also replace the word ‘have’ in the first sentence with ‘has’.

Regulation 37 if so amended will read in full as follows:-

‘Any club that fails to fulfil a league fixture shall be fined the sum of €100 where the club not fulfilling the fixture has given a full 3 days notice from the time of the official fixture thus ensuring the CCC Secretary has been given sufficient notice to ensure the other team involved and Referee, do not field. Where the club not fulfilling the fixture has not given 3 full days notice from the time of the fixture then that club will be fined a sum of €300. Clubs will be compensated for travelling expenses incurred within the limit of the fine.’(Naomh Muire)

New Regulation:

Free Weekends - there shall be eight weekends in the Master Schedule of fixtures that are left free. Of these eight, three are weekends designated for catch-up fixtures and five are designated as guaranteed free weekends where clubs cannot be obliged to play catch-up games under any circumstances (they can of course be games if both teams agree to them). The five guaranteed free weekends are – the weekend of Donegal’s opening championship match, the first weekend of June (Bank Holiday weekend), the weekend of the Ulster final, the first weekend of August (bank holiday weekend) and the weekend of the All-Ireland final.(Realt Na Mara)

New Regulation:

That all referees complete a fitness test prior to the start of the season and also update themselves on rules after congress of that year. Only those referees in 2018 who have completed fitness test and updated themselves on rules can be considered for games in Donegal GAA domestic competition at all levels. (CLG Naomh Conaill)

New Regulation A

There shall be three panels of Club Referees

(a) an adult gaelic football club fixture panel,

(b) a hurling club fixture panel and

(c) a children’s club fixtures panel.

No Referee from the adult panel will referee at a level below Under-14.

(Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation B

No club Registration is accepted unless accompanied by the name of one person who is prepared to become an active adult gaelic football referee, the name of one person who is prepared to become an active hurling referee (senior hurling clubs only) and the name of one person who is prepared to become an active children’s referee.

These club members will be willing to be an active referee for the coming playing season.

(Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation C

An active adult gaelic football referee is a referee who has officiated in at least 14 adult fixtures before the first Sunday in September.

An active hurling referee is a referee who has officiated at least 5 adult fixtures before the second Sunday in August.

An Active Children’s referee is a referee who has officiated in at least 10 under age fixtures before the first Sunday in September. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation D

An adult club that does not have at least one adult referee meet the above criteria or a pair of adult referees who between them have refereed 18 adult gaelic football fixtures or 6 adult hurling fixtures shall lose one third of its entitlement to an All-Ireland ticket allocation in the respective code) in that year. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation E

Referees who are appointed to take control of all games must have successfully completed a Foundation Course in Refereeing. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation F

The Club Referee will be available to referee games as and when required during the playing season. If unavailable for upcoming fixtures the Referee must inform the Referee’s Appointments Secretary on or before Sunday evening of each coming week. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation G

Referees will text or phone in the result within one (1) hour of the end of the match. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation H

Referees will submit their match report to the Secretary of the CCC to arrive with him/her no more than five (5) days after the date of the game.

Regulation I

Each club will appoint a Referee’s Liaison Person whose function is to cater for the needs of its own club’s nominated referees and visiting referees who officiate at its club’s home fixtures. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation J

The Adult Club Referee will receive and sign for expenses received from the home club Referee Liaison person or a Club Officer prior to commencement of the match:

The Children’s’ Referee –will receive expenses in a manner as determined by the Minor Board.

A Penalty of €25 will be imposed on adult clubs who do not pay expenses on the day. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation K

An Active adult Referee may not be a member of the County Competition Control Committee (CCC) (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation L

The County Referees’ Administrator may not referee adult club games. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)

Regulation N

Referee Expenses

Adult CCC Fixtures

Referees officiating in Adult Club fixtures using their own transport may claim travelling expenses amounting to 50 cent per mile and a meal subsistence of €13.50, for being away from home more than 5 hours. The home club shall bear these expenses.

The expenses of referees in quarterfinals, semi-finals, finals, and play-offs of county competitions shall be paid by the County Committee.

Referees officiating on a double header will receive an expense rate of €50.

Referees who act, as Linesmen in CCC championship appointed fixtures may claim travelling expenses amounting to €15 or 50cents per mile to a maximum of €30. .

Referees who provide their own Umpires for championship fixtures will be given an Umpire maintenance allowance of €5 per Umpire.

Minor Board CCC Fixtures

Referees officiating in games organised by the Minor Board CCC will receive a set expense rate of €25.

The expenses of referees in semi-finals, finals, and play-offs of county competitions shall be paid by the County Committee.

Referees who act, as Linesmen in Minor Board CCC championship appointed fixtures may claim travelling expenses amounting to €15

No payment will be made to any other Official except the Referee. (Na Cealla Beaga, Na Ceithre Maistír)