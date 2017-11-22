Finn Valley AC to honour husband and wife team with Hall of Fame for 2017

The 2017 recipients of the Finn Valley AC Hall of Fame are husband and wife pair Bridgeen and Patsy Doherty, Lurgybrack, Letterkenny.

They will be inducted into the prestigious list at a dinner function in the Finn Valley Centre on December 2nd.

Both have a lifelong association with the club as athletes, committee and in a very positive support role continually since those early days in the 70s. Bridgeen (nee Houston), from Ard McCarron, with her sister, Susan, was involved from day 1 and has acted in every capacity within the club structure in the interim to this day.

Patsy is a former Donegal senior cross-country champion, a member of numerous winning Donegal and Ulster scoring winning teams and a member of a winning national team in the marathon plus on a historic national winning Intermediate Finn Valley championship team.

Previous Hall Of Fame recipients have included Kay Byrne, Peader Mc Granaghan, Patsy Mc Ginley, Patsy Mc Gonagle, Mark Connolly, Pat Hegarty, Catriona Devine, Neil Martin and the late John Carlin.

Tickets are still available for the Dec 2nd event which is an end of year get together to which members and parents are invited.