Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

Red Hugh’s

The seniors scared a St Naul’s team coming to win the Division 3 league at the Cross losing out 0-12 to 0-17 after putting in a battling performance. This was a highly positive performance from a Red Hugh's team with nothing play for made up from a mixture of seniors and reserves giving a 100% commitment and heart throughout and scaring a very strong St Naul’s team with all to play for.

A date for the diary, our annual Underage Presentations night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday December 1st at 7.30pm. Everyone Welcome.

Red Hugh's would like to extend its sincere sympathy to all the Cullen family on the passing of Danny Cullen Snr. Rest in peace

St. Mary’s, Convoy

Club Lotto 14/11/17, RN KY CK DN, 2 matched 3 counties, Frank Mcguinness Main Street Glenties and Jason Lafferty Ballybofey. Next week Jackpot is €8,050

St. Mary's GAA club annual dinner dance on Saturday 2nd December in Jackson's Hotel Ballybofey, Music by Kopykats, tickets €30

St Mary’s GAA club AGM on Sunday 10th December at 5pm in the clubhouse,

St. Mary's took part in scor 2017 in Friday 17th Nov in Glenfin with groups taking part in Irish dancing, solo singing, ballad singing as well as poetry and a stage presentation. A group of four also participated in the quiz. A massive thank you to those who have prepared these talented children for the show and well done to all who took part

Malin

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are 5 great prizes, tickets cost 2 euro each or six tickets for 10 euro. The draw will take place on Sunday 17th of December at the Malin Bingo.

Dates to remember : This year’s AGM will be held on the 3rd of December – If anyone has any motions or issues they wish to be discussed please contact the club via the secretary Elaine McColgan, Strand Head, Malin or by e-mail secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie.

The minor board AGM will be held next week (date to be confirmed – check Facebook or next week’s notes), again any motions or items to be discussed should be sent to minor board secretary Danny Lafferty, Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

The underage presentation will take place on the 10th of December in the clubhouse. The dinner dance will be held on the 20th of January.

Senior and reserves: There will be a meeting for all senior, reserve and minor players next Saturday at 5:00pm in the clubhouse to discuss their winter programme.

The under 6 and under 8 teams received footballs from the local Supervalu last weekend, a big thank you to Gerry, Bridie and all at the store for the most welcome donation. The under 14 & under 16 girls along with their coaches Denise McCarron, Mariah Doherty & Linda McColgan had a great weekend away at Gartan Outdoor centre. The U12 girls team also had a trip to the bowling alley last Friday for their end of year trip.

Well done to the club players who played for Colaiste Inis Eoghain last Friday in their draw with Virginia College from Cavan and to the Corn Na nÓg members who lost to St. Colman’s Newry.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €650. The numbers drawn were 6-7-5-2-1-3-4 with the €50 going to John Doherty, St Boden’s Terrace, Culdaff, the sellers prize went to Taylor Bonner. Next week’s jackpot is €700.

The Ladies Board Basketball Sessions continue every from Monday from 7.30pm-8.30pm. This is for all U16 & Minor Girls, as well as other Ladies (any age group) who want to participate in an hours exercise and fun. For more information contact Denise on 086 3724378 or Maria on 087 7763679. Only €3 per person.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 14th of November are 5.4.2.6.3.7.8.1 No winners. Jackpot for the 21st is €7,300

Due to ongoing works at the GAA Centre the Annual Club Mass is now on Thursday the 30th of November at 7.30pm. Also the Bord na nOg Guest Tea has been postponed on Friday November the 24th new date TBC.

The Bord na nOg AGM will take place on Tuesday 28th November at 7:30p.m. We need parents support at this meeting in order to ensure that we have enough parents / adults willing to manage, train and help out with all our under age groups. If you are unable to attend AGM but are interested in helping out with any particular age group, please text Paul Mc Glynn 086 8719166.

Senior board AGM is on Sunday the 10th of December at 5.00pm in the club house.

Any club member or manager wanting to put information into the Club notes can do so by sending it to seamusward61@gmail.com or texting 087205248

Urris

Our annual Underage Presentation night takes place this Friday night coming in the Strand Hotel at 7.00pm.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday November 16th: Numbers Drawn: 5, 8, 9 & 13. No Jackpot Winner. €15 winners: Dan & Anne, C/o Bingo; Kathleen Comiskey, Urrismana; Aaron Devlin, Boharna; Paddy Doherty (Dinny), Glebe; Ella Kate Doherty, Urris. Our Jackpot is now €4,340.

National Club Draw Tickets: Tickets available now from Treasurer Karen Kerr or any committee member, €10 each and top prize is a car and loads of more prizes. The club is putting up a prize of an iPad plus club merchandise. The County board has also put up €2500 in prizes. All monies raised from this draw goes directly back into the club to help with the day to day running of club from underage to senior level.

Scor Na nOg: Good Luck to our dancers of Brooke Mc Bride, Lauryn Mc Feeley, Elisha Noone, Aimee Loiuse Mc Laughlin, Eimear Harkin, Grainne O'Leary, Kiera Mc Carron & Cliodhna Devine who will represent the club in the Donegal County Final of Scor Na nOg in Ballintra this Friday night.

Our AGM takes place on Sunday night at 6.00pm in the clubhouse. All adult members are invited to attend and new faces most welcome.

Robert Emmett’s

There was no winner of the jackpot in last weeks lotto and one person matched 3 numbers to win the €100 match 3 prize. The numbers drawn were 4-8-11-21. Next weeks Lotto Jackpot is €2500 with the Bingo snowball €1460.

Congratulations to our young scor competitors who competed in the County semi-finals which were held in Glenfin on Friday night. Commiserations to the quiz team and our solo singer who despite great performances, just didn’t get the nod on the night but congratulations to the dancers, recitation and the Ballad Group who have qualified for the County final which takes place this Friday night 24 November in Ballintra.

Robert Emmet’s were presented with the non- Gaeltacht culture club of the year award at Saturday nights County Banquet. There to accept the award on behalf of the club was our hard working Scor organiser duo of Sean Killen and Helen McMenamin

Once again another strong GAA family in the club area experienced bereavement in the past week with the passing of Packie McCrory Drumbane. Packie with Mary Ellen and indeed the whole family were great supporters of the GAA and Donegal and supported Donegal near and far. The McCrory house was a great house to call on when selling tickets for either County or Robert Emmett’s. You always receive a friendly welcome, make a good sale and leave feeling motivated, encouraged and appreciated for the work you are doing. The club extends sympathy to Mary Ellen and all the McCrory family.

The Setanta Hurling Club also suffered a great loss with the passing of Danny Cullen, a real stalwart of the club and a dedicated and committed

hurling enthusiast. We extend our sympathy to his wife Bridget and all the Cullen family.

The club also extends sympathy to the Corry family, Clady on the death of Johnny Corry.

May they all rest in peace.

Gaeil Fhánada

Eoghan Gilmour Memorial

The annual Eoghan Gilmour Memorial will be played this Saturday November the 25th in Portsalon with a 1pm throw-in.Gaeil Fhánada U12s V Newbridge U12s (Co Derry).

Lotto Results: Numbers: 3, 4, 8, 10, 17. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Gerard McVeigh (Le Chéile). Jackpot next week is €3650!

Our Annual Underage Presentation Night will be held on Sunday 3rd of December in Rosnakill at 5pm. Special guest on the night is Donegal senior player, Frank McGlynn. Everyone welcome!

Scór na nÓg: Míle buíochas lenár bhfoireann tráth na gceist, Seán Mac Suibhne, Odhrán Ó Dubhthaigh agus Ciarán Mac Dabhaid a ghlac páirt i Scór na nÓg i nGleann Fhinne aréir. Ar an drochuair, bhí an choimhlint géar agus níor éirigh leo áit a fháil sa bhabhta ceannais. Ardmholadh ag dul le CLG Ghleann Fhinne a chuir oíche den scoth ar siúl chomh maith.

Gaeil Fhánada Private Members Draw: The third instalment of our private members draw takes place on November 24th in The Stores Bar. Also, a gentle reminder that ticket sellers will be calling round to collect payments in the next few weeks. The best of luck to everyone entered in the draw!

Letterkenny Gaels

On Saturday past Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club held their annual presentations at the Glebe. All players from the under 6 right up to the minor players were congratulated on their achievements throughout the year.

Two of the Gaels County Minor Hurling players Brian Diver and Cathair Doherty presented the players with medals for all their efforts in the blitzes or matches.

Well done to all the players for their effort and commitment throughout the year. A special thanks to our coaches, managers and committee for all you have done throughout the year. Also to the parents and supporters who helped out in any way during the season.

The award winners on the night were:

Under 12 Players Player of the Year Neill O’Baoighaill.

Under 13 Players Player of the Year Matthew Winters.

Under 14 Players Player of the Year Dallan Davies.

Under 16 Players Player of the Year Ronan Frain.

Minors Players Player of the Year Brian Diver.

A special presentation was also made on the night to the successful U-13 hurling team who won the Derry Hurling Tournament.

The club sends its best wishes and good luck to neighbours Naomh Colmcille who play in the Ulster Junior Football at the weekend.

Congratulations to Woodlands National School U-12 Camogie team and especially the Gaels girls on the team who defeated Carndonagh in the final of the Cumann na Bunscoil (Large School)

Underage football training will resume indoors during February 2018. More details to follow.

Indoor Hurling continues in the Aura Leisure Centre every Thursday evening from 6.30 to 7.30. Open to boys from 4 to 14 years and girls 4 to 12 years. New players always welcome.

Bingo continues every Monday in Arena 7. The Jackpot this week is €5650. Lines are €40 and Houses are €130. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

ST NAUL’S

Naomh Naille AGM will take place this Friday night, 24th November at 7.30pm in the Clubhouse. Nomination forms are available from: Sheerins Londis; Village Shop, Frosses; Cassidy Shop, Inver; Bluestack Centre. All Club members welcome to attend.

U-21s final v MacCumhaills has been fixed to take place next Sunday 26th November in O’Donnell Park at 2pm.

Congratulations to our Senior team who won Division 3 at the weekend. This was well deserved after a great year. Well done to all the team and management.

The Ladies AGM was held on Friday 17th November. All positions were filled on the night.

Chairman: Frankie Greene; Asst-Chair: Bea Burke; Secretary: Mary Lynch; Asst.-Secretary: Marie Gallagher (to be ratified); Registrar: Rosita Boyle; Children’s Officer: Ethel Quigley.

Thanks to everyone who took positions this year and we look forward to another good year. We would like to thank out-going secretary Fiona Ward for all her work over the last few years.

Wishing the best of luck to Glen Campbell and Layla Alvey all the very best with their Ulster nominations.

Minor Board AGM will take place on Monday 27th November at 8.30pm in the Clubhouse.

Minor Presentation Night will take place on Friday 1st December at 7.30pm. There will be a Special Guest on the night!

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,650. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 5, 10, 11. The €25 winners were Oisin, Michael, Catherine, Annette Brogan, Mary Kerrigan, Paul Yvonne Mc Groary. The next draw will take place in the Seven Arches, Laghey on Monday 27th November.

Our annual AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Friday 1st of December.

The Naomh Brid Dinner Dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince & Ann.

Scor na nOg semi- final took place in Glenfin, on Friday night. Representing Naomh Brid in the quiz was Oisin og Gallagher, Eamon McGrane, Joseph Barron, and Ciaran Mc Grory. Oisin og Gallagher also represented Naomh Brid in Recitation. Unfortunately they did not make it through to the County Final and like to thank them for taking part.

Scor na nOg County Final will be held in St Brigid’s Community Centre, Ballintra, on Friday 24th November at 7.30. Appreciate help on the night from all club members. It is a great honour for the club to be hosting the County Finals. Come along and give your support.

Club Shop: Now is the time to get moving with your Christmas shopping, why not give club gear an ideal present for any family member this Christmas. Everything you need from replica jerseys, hoodies, casual wear, smart jackets, & ladies range to choose from too. Earn rewards points click on Naomh Brid CLG online shop | O’ Neills GAA.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto the numbers drawn out were 02-20-22-25 and the 2x€50 went to Gerard Mc Dwyer, Derries &Terrance Molloy, Glen Rd. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,300.

With the 2017 Inter County Season now finished we have finalising the details for the GAA Season Ticket for 2018. Season Ticket pricing for 2018 has been confirmed by our finance dept. The following pricing will apply: Adult Season Ticket €120 Juvenile Season Ticket €30 Adult Club+ Season Ticket €200 As per 2017, The Club+ Season Ticket will allow the owner to attend club fixtures within the chosen county. The Grades and Codes of club fixtures that will be covered by the Club+ element of the ticket are determined by the individual county..

Naomh Conaill AGM will be held on Friday 1st December at 8pm in the community centre. Nomination forms can be collected from the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties and the co-op in Fintown. Asking all members to please attend this year AGM.

St. Michael’s

Congratulations to St. Michael’s player Christy Toye who along with other 2012 All Ireland winning stars who were honoured at the Donegal GAA Donegal Banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Saturday night last. Christy along with Karl Lacey, Rory Kavanagh and Neil Gallagher were honoured for their magnificent contribution to Donegal football and was a very deserving honour.

St. Michael’s player Michael Langan was a part of the Donegal Under 21 Team who won the Ulster Under 21 Title and reached the All Ireland semi-final.

A number of club members attended the Banquet and the club are very proud of Christy’s achievements over the years and are also very proud of Michael’s achievement with the under 21’s and look forward to his future career with club and county.

The AGM of St. Michael’s GAA Club will be held in the Massinass Centre in Creeslough on Friday the 24th November at 7pm. Anyone wanting nomination forms can email secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 9,13,14,15,18,20; there were no Match 5 winners 16 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was John Joe Trearty Drimnaraw. This weeks Jackpot be €4950.

.The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was shared by Brid McElhinney Falcarragh, Mary Haughton Massinass Creeslough and Grace Ann O’Doherty Greenhill Dunfanaghy, the €75 was won by Eileen Ward Magheramena Dunfanaghy.

St Michael’s Club members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club Draw. There are three chances to win and all monies raised by the club locally stays within the club and the top prize in the National Draw is a new car and there is also Shopping Vouchers and All Ireland Packages included. There is hundreds of euro available to win in the county draw and locally the prizes are as follows: 1st Prize €500 sponsored by Billy Boyle Buses and Harte Insurances, 2nd Prize €200 Oil Voucher sponsored by GMC Oils Gavin McGinley, 3rd Prize €100 Voucher Lizzies Diner/Oyster Bar, 4th Prize €200 Yearly Naomh Michael Lotto Ticket, 5th Prize €150 Yearly Naomh Michael Lotto Ticket, 6th Prize €50 Voucher Michael Murphy Sports, 7th Prize €50 Voucher Roses Bar, 8th Prize €50 Voucher Wild Atlantic Camp, 9th Prize Sponsored by Mollys Bar Dunfanaghy, 10th Prize €80 Yearly St. Michael’s Lotto Ticket.

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from Club Members.

Well done to all the participants from the St. Michael’s who took part in County Semi final of Scor Na Nog in Glenfin Hall on Friday last. Those who took part were Tori Rose, Colm, Pádraig, Ciara, Saoirse, Blathnaid, Caolan, Marc, Amy, Hannah, Solsha. Good luck and well done to Solsha Kelly who is through to the County final in Ballintra on this Friday night the 24th November. She will be competing in the Recitation section on the night.

Killybegs

The bingo jackpot was won this week. Congratulations to Mark Campbell, Kilcar who won €2,300!

Our annual presentation night will take place on New Year’s Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet'. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. The night includes a champagne reception, three course meal, celebrity guest appearances along with our annual club presentations and plenty of dancing to ring in the New Year. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35

Kilotto numbers 4,15,20,24 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,750 There was 1 match 3 winner, Bernard McCabe, Killybegs.

Coaching for boys in 4th, 5th and 6th classes concludes this week, at the Astro turf pitch in St.Catherines Voc. School. €2, please bring gum shield and water.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Clg Cloich Cheann Fhaola presents: Cinderella and her Ugly sisters! A show not to be missed!! See some of your local club players as you’ve never seen them before! Save the Date: December 9th...Óstan Loch Áltan.

The 2017 AGM will be held Sunday, Dec 3rd, in Óstan Loch Áltan. Nomination forms should have all been returned to Martin Duggan at this stage.

Numbers drawn Wednesday, Nov 15th were 4,7,8,9,18,19! We had no jackpot winner. We had 3 match 5’s. Congratulations to following who win €35 each: Mickey McFadden, Brendan Greer, Sally Armstrong. Jackpot for the Nov 22nd draw is €3,450!

Extending our congratulations to Naomh Molaise Gaels U-16s who claimed the U-16 A Sligo County Championship at the weekend. The team is managed by our own Ownie Coyle. Good to see his experiences in a Cloughaneely jersey has served him well!! Maith sibh!!

Anyone looking to take on the manager role of the Senior, Reserve, U-21’s for 2018 please submit your name in writing to Martin Duggan by the 29th of November.

Minor board presentation night - Friday 24th of November at 7pm in Ostan Loch Altan.

AODH RUADH

Donegal legend Frank McGlynn will be the guest of honour for the underage football presentation night in the Abbey Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 8.30pm.

Underage ladies players are warmly invited to attend the underage football presentation night in the Abbey Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The Ladies AGM takes place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Thursday at 8pm.

On Thursday last there was an under 16 Schools Blitz in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh featuring Killybegs Secondary School, Abbey Vocational School and Coláiste Cholmcille. The local team, all bar one of whom were Aodh Ruadh players, won all their games comfortably.

On Monday a combined senior colleges team made up of players from Killybegs, Abbey Vocational School and Coláiste Cholmcille played St Columb's of Derry in the Ulster C semi-final. Goals proved the difference as the Derry lads ran out nine point winners. Aodh Ruadh players Ryan McDonald, Adam Rami, Adam Clarke, Pauric Keenaghan and Senan Rooney all featured strongly on this team.

A commemoration concert in honour of Billy Finn will take place in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel on Saturday night, November 25th. Doors will open at 7.30pm with an 8pm sharp throw-in. The concert will be compered by Billy's good friend Sean McGinley. The entry for this great night of music is a very modest €8 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated in the Finn family name to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Running track fund-raiser

To maintain momentum on gathering the funds to have the running track at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh available early in 2018, a further fund-raiser will take place in Seán Óg's on Friday December 1st. Anyone interested in sponsoring one of the 12 races or in taking an advert for the night can make contact with Tom Daly on 087-2390410.

Two dates for your diaries. The club AGM will take place on Sunday 3rd December. The annual club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2018.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,500. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 7, 11, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Kevin Burns, Cashel Crescent, Garrison; Manus, R&D Conlon, Wardtown; Peggy McCullough, Ballynahinch; Orla Bannon, Donegal Road; and Michelle Daly, Cluain Barron. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €5,600 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this weeks Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 8 16 17 20.The 3 x €50 winners were Siobhan McClafferty, Downings; Ciara McCormick, 31 Glendale Rd Derry; Sean & Mel Quigley, 29 Stracomer Hill Bundoran. Next weeks Jackpot will be €7050.

There will be a full club meeting next Saturday night Nov 25th in the Great Northern Hotel at 7pm. All club members are invited to attend.

The ladies are holding a bag packing day in Cosgroves Supervalu this coming Saturday November 25th from 11am to 4pm. There are still slots that need to be filled so if any parents family members or players can help out it would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Kevin O’Callaghan who is co-ordinating the event.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale. The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer. Tickets cost €10 euro and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the local club.So please support.

Our Senior AGM will take place on Sunday December 10th at 2.30 pm in the Holyrood Hotel.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €3100 in week 19 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 20th November 2017. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Jon Geary, Keadue & Pat Mongan, Cullionboy. The numbers drawn were 6, 14, 15, & 17 Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 27th November 2017.

Nominations for Four Masters Bord na nÓg 2018 team managers in Camogie, Boy Football and Hurling teams are now been sought. Nominations for the positons of 2018 Bord na nÓg Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, Registrar are also been sought.

Anyone interested should email fourmastersbordnanog@gmail.com

Four Masters'G.A.A. Club will hold their A.G.M. on December 9th 2017 at 8.00 pm in Dom's Pier 1. Nomination forms and motion forms will be available in Liam Mullins' shop and the Abbey Hotel next week. All nominations /motions must be with the secretary by 6.00 p.m. on Thursday December 7th.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Our Under-21’s had a great win over Milford on Sunday with a score of 0.17 to 0.08. We will now play St. Naul’s in the final. This game is scheduled for Sunday at 2.00pm in O’Donnell Park. Keep an eye on social media for any changes to this game. Both players and management have put a lot of work in to get this far and they would appreciate your continued support. There was a fantastic Mac Cumhaill’s presence in O’Donnell Park on Sunday and we ask for the same again.

Our u8/u10 girls on their end of year trip to watch Paddington in Lifford on Sunday. These girls were a pleasure to coach all year and to take away for the end of year trip. They were always eager to learn and gave it their all in every game. Keep up the practice at home till next season.

The Bingo takes place in The Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday night with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 11, 14, 15 and 29. There was no match 3 winner so 3 names name pulled out: John Mc Mullin, c/o bingo, Eunan Merritt and Andrew Grier c/o Alan Martin who receive €30 each. Next week's jackpot is €4,600 and John Lillis’s team is selling.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 8 17 20 agus 23. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin agus ba sin Tony Friel as an Dún Mór agus fuair seisean €150. B’é John Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, buidéal fíona agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn , an 27u Samhain i dteach leanna Uí Luodhóg i gCarraig Airt agus €7,900 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh Cruinniú Ceann Bliana Bhord na Mionúr den chumann ar siúl in Ionad CLG oíche Luain an 27ú Samhain ag a hocht a chlog. Iarrtar ar dhuine ar bith a bhfuil suim acu i gcúrsaí traenála do na foirne Faoi- Aois nó ar mhaith leo a bheith ar choiste a bheith i láthair.

The Minor Board AGM will take place next Monday night in the GAA Centre at 8 o clock. Anyone interested in getting involved in under-age training or being on the committee are asked to attend.

Obair dheonach ag leanstan ar aghaidh achan mhaidin Dé Sathairn ar an Ionad. Cuid mhór péinteáil déanta agus cuid mhór péinteáil le déanamh go fóill. Fáilte roimh chuidiú.

Cruinniú ag Coiste an Chranchuir san Ionad oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog. Draw committee meeting Wednesday night at 8 o clock. All ticket sellers asked to attend.

An Tearmainn

There will be a club meeting on Tuesday 28 November from 7 - 8:30 - note earlier start time for these winter nights!

Would each manager return the numbered first aid kits to Don Gallagher at An Craoibhín on Friday night, 24th November, between 7-11pm, so that they may be checked and restocked.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

Last week's draw took place in The Lagoon. Numbers drawn were 1, 15, 16 and 17. There was no Jackpot winner. Match 3 winners were Edward Callaghan c/o Bingo and Victor Wilkin. Open draw winner was Nancy Nelis c/o Mandy's. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty and Hugh Harkin co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,500.

This year's Minor Board presentation evening will be at 5pm on Sunday 3rd December in An Craoibhín. This is a lovely occasion to look back on the activities on the field during the year, and all our underage players and families will be very welcome on the evening.