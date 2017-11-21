Ballyshannon's Mick McGrath confirms he will seek the chair at Donegal GAA Convention

Former member of the Donegal Executive, Mick McGrath, is the first out of the blocks in the race to become the next Donegal county chairman.

The Aodh Ruadh club official confirmed to the Democrat on Monday night that he was interested in taking over from the outgoing chairman, Sean Dunnion.

Dunnion is a about to complete his five year term and has to step down under GAA rules.

“I have been a member of the National Referees’ Development Committee for the last two years and I hadn’t given the position much thought,” said the former official.

“But a number of clubs have been in touch with me and after giving it some consideration and discussing it with the family, I have decided to allow my name go forward.

“And I have informed the county secretary of my intention to be a candidate and that I will not be withdrawing beforehand or on the day.”

Mick McGrath was one of the county’s top referees throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He also has vast experience as an officer having served as PRO, Development Officer, Ulster Council representative and Children’s Officer.

Outgoing vice-chairman Frankie Doherty; treasurer Cieran Kelly; Niall Erskine, national trustee; Mary Coughlan, St Naul’s and former treasurer, Grace Boyle, Termon, are also among those nominated for the position.

This will be Mick McGrath’s second attempt for the top job. He also contested the position five years ago, but lost out by nine votes to Sean Dunnion.

The Convention is on Friday, December 8th, in Jackson’s Hotel.