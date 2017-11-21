DONEGAL GAA
Donegal GAA fixtures for coming weekend - Ulster Junior final is the big game
With the season drawing to a close, there are only a handful of games in Donegal this weekend.
The big game is on Saturday night in Healy Park, Omagh, when Naomh Colmcille face Bellanaleck of Fermanagh in the Ulster Junior final with throw-in at 6.30.
All of Donegal wish the Newtown men all the best.
The other big fixture is the Donegal U-12B final on Sunday with St. Naul's meeting MacCumhaill's
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sun, 26 Nov,
Sun, 26 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Naul's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 Hurling
Sat, 25 Nov,
Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: Hibernian Park, Buncrana V Burt 14:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 25 Nov,
Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC
