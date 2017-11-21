Donegal GAA fixtures for coming weekend - Ulster Junior final is the big game

With the season drawing to a close, there are only a handful of games in Donegal this weekend.

The big game is on Saturday night in Healy Park, Omagh, when Naomh Colmcille face Bellanaleck of Fermanagh in the Ulster Junior final with throw-in at 6.30.

All of Donegal wish the Newtown men all the best.

The other big fixture is the Donegal U-12B final on Sunday with St. Naul's meeting MacCumhaill's

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Sun, 26 Nov,

Sun, 26 Nov, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Naul's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC

Under 21 Hurling

Sat, 25 Nov,

Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: Hibernian Park, Buncrana V Burt 14:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 25 Nov,

Sat, 25 Nov, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC