BRIAN MCENIFF VIEW: Clubs should not be afraid to make changes to club leagues

Donegal clubs have big decisions to make in the next week or so - whether or not to change the format and make up of the All County Football Leagues.

I’m not going to go over old ground again. I have ranted on about it here a number times in the past and I think anyone that reads this column know my views.

I think it is time for change. We are going to have to reduce the number of games we play because with the new intercounty calendar there is simply not going to be the space in the calendar to play the 18 games that we have in our leagues. Club should not be afraid of change and I would also encourage them to take on board the proposed change to reserve football.

I was at the county awards banquet in the Mount Errigal on Saturday night. It was a great night and I really enjoyed it both as a social night and a chance to meet people.

All the award winners were worthy of their awards and I heard no complaints.

Patrick McBrearty had a good season and was by far and away the Donegal Footballer of the Year

Likewise, Mark McHugh had a great club championship with Kilcar and was back near his old self after a few below par years.

Mark was named the player of the championship and was presented with the Sheamuis McGeidigh Memorial award.

Kilcar won the league and the championship and the reserve league and were named the senior club of the year.

Milford won the Intermediate championship and won the Intermediate club of the year and Naomh Colmcille won the junior championship and deservedly picked up the junior club of the year.

A big congratulations to Naomh Colmcille on their win over Tattyreagh, the Tyrone junior champions, on Saturday night in the Ulster junior championship semi-final. It was a great win and the best of luck to them in the Ulster final next weekend against Bellanaleck from Fermanagh in the Ulster final.

It was fitting, too, on the week that one of their founders, Danny Cullen, was laid to rest that Setanta received a special award for hurling.

I was especially pleased to be present for the presentation of the green jackets to Karl Lacey, Christy Toye, Neil Gallagher and Rory Kavanagh, to mark their retirement from county football.

They were all brilliant footballers and it is an honour for me to say that I worked with all four in the early part of their careers.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.